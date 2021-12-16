ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WisEye Morning Minute: Bills on Reducing Foreign Government Access to UW System

La Crosse Tribune
 16 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleAs reported by WisPolitics.com, Dems argued Republican bills aimed at reducing foreign governments' ability to tap into Wisconsin's universities could increase hate crimes and make international student applications more difficult to process. Bills debated during a Senate Universities and Technical Colleges Committee public hearing would prohibit the UW System from admitting...

Wisconsin Examiner

Republicans advance bills protecting campus free speech and banning teaching about racism

Last week, in a meeting of the Assembly Committee on Colleges and Universities, Republicans moved forward a bill that would ban teaching the harms of racism while simultaneously holding a public hearing on a bill to protect free speech on campus.  Democrats and university faculty see the combination of the bills — both of which […] The post Republicans advance bills protecting campus free speech and banning teaching about racism appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
EDUCATION
La Crosse Tribune

WisEye Morning Minute: Assembly Campaigns and Elections Committee on Election Abuses

As reported by WisPolitics.com, the Assembly Campaigns and Elections Committee held two informational hearings on Wednesday, one on election abuses and the other on the voter rolls. The lone witness listed for the hearing on election abuses was Erick Kaardal, Minneapolis attorney for conservative Wisconsin Voters Alliance and Thomas More Society, who filed an unsuccessful lawsuit seeking to overturn Wisconsin's election results. A federal judge has recommended Kaardal face discipline for the suit, and records show he has an office-sharing agreement with former state Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman in his review of the 2020 election. In related news, Wisconsin Elections Commission threw out challenges to private grants issued to municipalities that helped them run elections during the pandemic. At issue is $8.8 million in grants for the Center for Tech and Civic Life distributed to Wisconsin’s five largest cities - Milwaukee, Madison, Green Bay, Racine and Kenosha. Kardaal, says groups will appeal. They also plan a new round of complaints accusing officials in the five cities of breaking laws that prohibit accepting anything of value to vote by taking the private funds. In this segment, Kaardal previews the bribery argument he’ll raise in the new round of complaints.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
La Crosse Tribune

WisEye Morning Minute: Wisconsin DHS COVID-19 Update

As reported by WisPolitics.com, Department of Health Services Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake says FEMA workers are expected to help with Wisconsin hospital staffing stressed by COVID-19. During a media briefing, Timberlake said the state has requested medical reserve teams from FEMA to bolster the state's health system, particularly for intensive care units that are nearing capacity. That could include up to five regional teams with as many as 20 members per team. Timberlake expects Wisconsin will get that support in "a matter of weeks, not months." Health officials have identified at least three additional cases of the omicron variant in the state on top of the first case reported over the weekend. But they said the main concern remains the delta variant, which is contributing to strained hospital capacities throughout the state. Timberlake says this issue is "fundamentally a staffing challenge," with 270 hospitals and long-term care facilities in the state requesting staffing support. Since establishing a staffing contract in October to help these facilities, the agency currently has over 360 nurses, certified nursing assistants and other professionals supporting more than 65 hospitals and long-term care providers around the state. She noted $19 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding has been allocated to this effort so far. Meanwhile, Gov. Tony Evers says the state will "have to be more creative" in its approach to combating the COVID-19 pandemic, as cases and hospitalizations in the state continue to rise amid slow progress in vaccinations. "We're exploring other things, to be frank, but if we can't convince people to get vaccinated because of public health reasons, and we've already done statewide money for people to be vaccinated, we'll have to be more creative going forward," Evers said.
WISCONSIN STATE
Kenosha News.com

WisEye Morning Minute: Wisconsin Trade Relations with Taiwan

As reported by WisPolitics.com, Sen. Roger Roth says a new bill would help Wisconsin show support for Taiwanese democracy while improving trade. The Appleton Republican in a Senate Housing, Commerce and Trade Committee public hearing said SB 659 would foster a mutually beneficial relationship between Wisconsin's agricultural industry and Taiwan's semiconductor industry while growing other trade opportunities. The bill would also require the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation to fund and create an office to foster that relationship. WEDC Secretary Missy Hughes during the meeting said creating the new trade office would require WEDC to direct funds away from existing economic development projects because it lacks sufficient funding to do otherwise. Roth also said the bill would help address the ongoing semiconductor chip shortage that has slowed manufacturing across the globe.
FOREIGN POLICY
State
Wisconsin State
La Crosse Tribune

WisEye Morning Minute: WEC Rejects Complaints Over Election Grants

On this episode of Rewind: Your Week in Review, WisconsinEye and CBS 58 Capitol Reporter Emilee Fannon and WisPolitics.com Editor JR Ross discuss the Wisconsin Elections Commission throwing out challenges to private grants issued to municipalities that helped them run elections during the pandemic. The commission appointed outside counsel to review the complaints because they involved Administrator Meagan Wolfe. The counsel issued a draft decision, and it would've required at least two of the six commissioners to call for a meeting to review the draft decision. That didn't happen, and the final decision was published without a meeting or an official vote by the commission. But, GOP appointees Dean Knudson and Bob Spindell said they missed the emails notifying them of the deadline to indicate they wanted a meeting. Dem Chair Ann Jacobs says she believes the window to request a meeting has already passed. Even if it were possible to meet on the finding, she believes it would take four votes of the six-member commission to overrule the finding. And she points out the 30-day window for the conservatives groups to appeal has already started. Knudson said further action by WEC would only delay the groups’ right to see resolution in court. He’d still like to discuss the issue. Meanwhile, Erick Kardaal, attorney for conservative Wisconsin Voters Alliance and Thomas More Society, said groups will appeal. They also plan a new round of complaints accusing officials in the five cities of breaking laws that prohibit accepting anything of value to vote by taking the private funds.
ELECTIONS
NBC News

Senate passes bill targeting China over Uyghur forced labor

WASHINGTON — Senators gave final congressional approval Thursday to a bill barring imports from China’s Xinjiang region unless businesses can prove they were produced without forced labor, overcoming initial hesitation from the White House and what supporters said was opposition from corporations. The measure is the latest in...
FOREIGN POLICY
CBS News

Congress passes import ban targeting forced labor in China

Senators gave final congressional approval Thursday to a bill barring imports from China's Xinjiang region unless businesses can prove they were produced without forced labor, overcoming initial hesitation from the White House and what supporters said was opposition from corporations. The measure is the latest in a series of intensifying...
FOREIGN POLICY
Person
Chris Larson
Person
Roger Roth
La Crosse Tribune

WisEye Morning Minute: Ranked Choice Voting for U.S. Senate and Congress

The Senate Elections, Election Process Reform and Ethics Committee took testimony on legislation that would allow for top-five primaries and instant runoff voting for the offices of U.S. Senate and Congress. Also known as ranked choice voting, RCV is an electoral system in which voters rank candidates by preference on their ballots, according to Ballotpedia. If a candidate wins a majority of first-preference votes, he or she is declared the winner. If no candidate wins a majority of first-preference votes, the candidate with the fewest first-preference votes is eliminated. First-preference votes cast for the failed candidate are eliminated, lifting the second-preference choices indicated on those ballots. A new tally is conducted to determine whether any candidate has won a majority of the adjusted votes. The process is repeated until a candidate wins an outright majority. During the public hearing, Katherine Gehl, co-founder of Democracy Found and author of The Politics Industry, highlights voting and voter turnout issues with the current system in regards to primaries and general elections.
ELECTIONS
seehafernews.com

Vos Rips UW System Over Continued ACT and SAT Exemptions

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos is criticizing the University of Wisconsin System for waiving ACT and SAT testing requirements for two more years. UW officials allowed freshman applicants not to include their scores in 2020 due to COVID-19. The Board of Regents voted today (Friday) to extend the exemption through the 2024-2025 school year.
COLLEGES
smcorridornews.com

Op-Ed: Superior education with reduced government control

At the heart of the ongoing hot debate over school choice is the question of how involved government should be in K-12 education. The data is clear that private schools provide a superior education to that of government-run schools. Education scholar James Tooley makes that case in “Really Good Schools:...
EDUCATION
Wiscnews.com

WisEye Morning Minute: WEC on LAB 2020 Election Report

As reported by WisPolitics.com, the state Elections Commission began to work its way through the LAB's review of the 2020 election during Wednesday's meeting, with several members chiding the bureau for what they said was sloppy or incompetent work in some of its report. GOP appointee Dean Knudson, a former state lawmaker, said the LAB failed to understand how the system works. "Of all the items in the Legislative Audit Bureau report, this one was the most egregious example of sloppy work, inaccuracy and unprofessionalism on the part of the Audit Bureau," Knudson said. "It's really uncharacteristic of them." Chair Ann Jacobs, a Dem appointee, said the mistake was either gross incompetence or an attempt to sabotage the commission's work. The commission spent the day working through the 30 recommendations listed in the report.
ELECTIONS
themissouritimes.com

New Senate bill tackles expungement accessibility

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The state’s expungement process could become more accessible for petitioners and legal aid organizations through a bill pre-filed by Sen. Brian Williams this week. Williams, who represents part of St. Louis County, filed a bill to lower expungement petition fees from $250 to $100 and give...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO

