WisEye Morning Minute: Bills on Reducing Foreign Government Access to UW System

As reported by WisPolitics.com, Department of Health Services Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake says FEMA workers are expected to help with Wisconsin hospital staffing stressed by COVID-19. During a media briefing, Timberlake said the state has requested medical reserve teams from FEMA to bolster the state's health system, particularly for intensive care units that are nearing capacity. That could include up to five regional teams with as many as 20 members per team. Timberlake expects Wisconsin will get that support in "a matter of weeks, not months." Health officials have identified at least three additional cases of the omicron variant in the state on top of the first case reported over the weekend. But they said the main concern remains the delta variant, which is contributing to strained hospital capacities throughout the state. Timberlake says this issue is "fundamentally a staffing challenge," with 270 hospitals and long-term care facilities in the state requesting staffing support. Since establishing a staffing contract in October to help these facilities, the agency currently has over 360 nurses, certified nursing assistants and other professionals supporting more than 65 hospitals and long-term care providers around the state. She noted $19 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding has been allocated to this effort so far. Meanwhile, Gov. Tony Evers says the state will "have to be more creative" in its approach to combating the COVID-19 pandemic, as cases and hospitalizations in the state continue to rise amid slow progress in vaccinations. "We're exploring other things, to be frank, but if we can't convince people to get vaccinated because of public health reasons, and we've already done statewide money for people to be vaccinated, we'll have to be more creative going forward," Evers said.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO