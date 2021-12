MASSENA — SeaComm has announced five internal promotions. Sarah Mitchell of Massena is now the assistant vice president of risk management, based at the credit union’s headquarters. Ms. Mitchell began her career with SeaComm in 2015, and most recently served as risk manager. She earned her bachelor’s degree from the University of Vermont in Burlington, and completed her certification in compliance through NAFCU, which has designated her as a Certified Compliance Officer. In her new position, she will continue to oversee the Risk Management department as well as Payment Operations.

BUSINESS ・ 7 DAYS AGO