China Yibai United Guarantee International Holding Inc. Signs Letter of Intent to Acquire TidyCall Inc.
dallassun.com
16 hours ago
CHANGSHA, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / December 16, 2021 / China Yibai United Guarantee International Holding Inc. (OTC PINK:CBGH) ('CBGH' or the 'Company'), today announced that it has signed a letter of intent (LOI) to acquire TidyCall Inc., a Canadian company based in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), offering mobile-device users on-demand...
KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia -- Intel said it will invest 30 billion ringgit ($7.1 billion) to expand its manufacturing operation in Malaysia as chipmakers work to diversify their global supply chains that were hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. The U.S. semiconductor company is no stranger to Malaysia, where it built...
Rubicon, a cloud-based waste and recycling platform operator, is going public by merging with special-purpose acquisition corporation Founder SPAC in a deal with an implied pro forma enterprise value of $1.7 billion. The deal is expected to close in the second quarter, after which the Lexington, Ky.-based company will be renamed Rubicon Technologies and trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker "RBT." It will continue to be led by Nate Morris, founder and CEO, and other managers, the companies said in a joint statement. Rubicon was founded in 2008 with a $10,000 line of credit and generated revenue of more than $500 million in 2019 and 2020. Customers include Walmart , Starbucks and FedEx , along with city governments including Kansas City, MO, Baltimore, MD, and Columbus, OH. The new company will have about $432 million in cash from the SPAC and a private investment in public equity, or PIPE, that includes investments from Palantir Technologies , the New Zealand Super Fund, and Rodina Capital. Proceeds will be used to expand and invest in software.
Managed IT services provider (MSP) and solutions company ATSG has acquired Optanix, an MSP and technology provider. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. This is technology M&A deal number 775 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2021. See all technology M&A deals for 2021 and 2020 listed here.
SHANGHAI, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Tsinghua Unigroup Chairman Zhao Weiguo opposes the pending investment into the company from Jianguang Asset Management (JAC Capital) and Wise Road Capital, China’s National Business Daily reported late on Wednesday, citing a memo from Zhao’s investment fund. Zhao’s opposition to the deal marks...
South Korean semiconductor company Magnachip has terminated its planned merger with Chinese private equity firm Wise Road Capital. The move comes months after the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) refused to approve the deal. A joint statement from the firms released on Monday said termination of...
HONG KONG, Dec 15 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The troubles of a once-solid Chinese property developer are a bad sign for market stability. Investors dumped shares in Shimao Group (0813.HK), a top 10 developer in China, after a deal between two of its affiliates appeared to be designed to raise quick cash.
Symbotic LLC said Monday it agreed to be acquired by SoftBank Investment Advisers special purpose acquisition company SVF Investment Corp. 3 in a deal that values the artificial intelligence company in the logistics space at $5.5 billion. The transaction will result in Symbotic becoming a public company for trade on the Nasdaq under the symbol SYM. Symbotic will also raise $205 million in a common equity sale to private investors including $150 million from Walmart Inc.'s , a customer of Symbotic. Symbotic said it has a contracted order backlog of more than $5 billion and expects to generate...
LAS VEGAS, Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WebSafety, Inc. (www.websafety.com) (OTCMarkets: WBSI) today announced that the Letter of Intent to acquire Prosperous Abundance Medical and Diagnostic Clinic, Inc. ("PAMD") has been terminated. According to Rowland Day, CEO of WebSafety, "We were unable to come to terms to complete the acquisition."
Partnership to provide high volume manufacturing capability and facilitate obtaining requisite government approvals. ESCONDIDO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 7, 2021 / CB Scientific. Inc. (OTC PINK:CBSC) ('CBSC' or the 'Company') announced Shenzhen Pump Medical System Co., Ltd. (SPMS), a leading Chinese developer, manufacturer, and distributor of medical equipment and devices focusing on cardiovascular diagnostic systems, has issued a formal Letter of Intent to manufacture the Company's products targeting key Southeast Asia markets including China, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, and Singapore.
TULSA, OK / ACCESSWIRE / December 7, 2021 / Limitless Venture Group, Inc. (OTC PINK:LVGI) ('LVGI' or the 'Company'), a publicly traded holding company that provides its shareholders with access to investment opportunities in small and medium-sized businesses uniquely positioned for rapid growth, is pleased to announce that it has signed an LOI to acquire 100% of an Oklahoma operating grow facility with both Indoor and outdoor operations, exclusive to LVGI for 60 days from the signing of the LOI.
The mining rights acquired cover an area of 12.5 miles along the Rio Jalan River in Central Honduras. WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 2, 2021 / Star Alliance International Corp. (OTC PINK:STAL) is pleased to announce that it has today signed a binding letter of intent to acquire a 51% stake in a gold mining project (Rio Jalan Project) in Olancho state in the highlands of Central Honduras. This project that runs along a 12.5 mile stretch of the Rio Jalan River is a peaceful agrarian area with only farmers and ranchers in the nearby five villages.
FRANKLIN LAKES, N.J. – BD (Becton, Dickinson and Co.) announced Thursday that it has acquired Venclose, Inc., a provider of solutions for the treatment of chronic venous insufficiency (CVI) — a disease that is the result of malfunctioning valves and can lead to varicose veins. CVI represents a significant and...
Beijing [China], December 17 (ANI): China's biotech firm Sinovac claimed that a third dose of its COVID-19 vaccine is 94 per cent effective against the Omicron variant of the COVID-19. This comes a day after a study found that the two doses of the vaccine failed to generate any detectable...
The United States has added drone maker DJI and seven other Chinese companies to an investment blacklist, raising even more pressure on businesses in the world’s second largest economy. The US Treasury Department announced Thursday that it has placed investment restrictions on the firms due to their roles in...
Vale S.A VALE recently announced that its subsidiary Vale Canada Limited has entered into an agreement with Nucor Corporation NUE, per which it will indirectly sell its 50% ownership interest in California Steel Industries. The transaction reinforces Vale’s capital discipline, and is in sync with its strategy to focus on its core businesses and strive toward a leaner portfolio. On completion of the deal, Vale will receive $400 million in cash for the 50% of the enterprise value, adjusted for net debt and working capital.
(Reuters) - The United States will put Chinese artificial intelligence company SenseTime on an investment blacklist on Friday, the Financial Times reported, citing people familiar with the decision, as the company is finalising its Hong Kong IPO. The startup had not been aware it could be added to a U.S....
MP Materials (MP -2.6%), which owns and operates the Mountain Pass rare earths mine in California, is sharply lower on the news. The new firm, to be called China Rare Earth Group and based in southern China's Jiangxi province, would be created by merging rare-earths assets from some state firms, including China Minmetals Corp., Aluminum Corp. of China (ACH +1.8%) and Ganzhou Rare Earth Group, according to the report.
Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The Biden administration is considering imposing tougher sanctions on China’s largest chipmaker, according to people familiar with the situation, building on an effort to limit the country’s access to advanced technology.
UTA has acquired management consulting firm MediaLink for $125 million in a deal designed to solidify the talent agency’s strength in business marketing and advisory operations.
The pact with U.K. analytics firm Ascential calls for MediaLink to become a wholly owned entity of the agency. MediaLink will retain its name and management team, led by founder and CEO Michael Kassan, and operate as “a UTA company.” Kassan, who founded MediaLink in 2003, will become an agency partner.
MediaLink’s 150-plus employees in Los Angeles, New York, Chicago and London are set to make the move over to UTA. The existing UTA Marketing department...
Comments / 0