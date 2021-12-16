ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China Yibai United Guarantee International Holding Inc. Signs Letter of Intent to Acquire TidyCall Inc.

CHANGSHA, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / December 16, 2021 / China Yibai United Guarantee International Holding Inc. (OTC PINK:CBGH) ('CBGH' or the 'Company'), today announced that it has signed a letter of intent (LOI) to acquire TidyCall Inc., a Canadian company based in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), offering mobile-device users on-demand...

ABC News

Intel to invest $7.1B in Malaysia chipmaking expansion

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia -- Intel said it will invest 30 billion ringgit ($7.1 billion) to expand its manufacturing operation in Malaysia as chipmakers work to diversify their global supply chains that were hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. The U.S. semiconductor company is no stranger to Malaysia, where it built...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Waste and recycling platform Rubicon is going public via merger with Founder SPAC in $1.7 billion deal

Rubicon, a cloud-based waste and recycling platform operator, is going public by merging with special-purpose acquisition corporation Founder SPAC in a deal with an implied pro forma enterprise value of $1.7 billion. The deal is expected to close in the second quarter, after which the Lexington, Ky.-based company will be renamed Rubicon Technologies and trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker "RBT." It will continue to be led by Nate Morris, founder and CEO, and other managers, the companies said in a joint statement. Rubicon was founded in 2008 with a $10,000 line of credit and generated revenue of more than $500 million in 2019 and 2020. Customers include Walmart , Starbucks and FedEx , along with city governments including Kansas City, MO, Baltimore, MD, and Columbus, OH. The new company will have about $432 million in cash from the SPAC and a private investment in public equity, or PIPE, that includes investments from Palantir Technologies , the New Zealand Super Fund, and Rodina Capital. Proceeds will be used to expand and invest in software.
LEXINGTON, KY
channele2e.com

ATSG Acquires MSP Optanix Inc.

Managed IT services provider (MSP) and solutions company ATSG has acquired Optanix, an MSP and technology provider. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. This is technology M&A deal number 775 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2021. See all technology M&A deals for 2021 and 2020 listed here.
BUSINESS
Reuters

China's Tsinghua Unigroup chairman opposes restructuring deal - newspaper

SHANGHAI, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Tsinghua Unigroup Chairman Zhao Weiguo opposes the pending investment into the company from Jianguang Asset Management (JAC Capital) and Wise Road Capital, China’s National Business Daily reported late on Wednesday, citing a memo from Zhao’s investment fund. Zhao’s opposition to the deal marks...
ECONOMY
Reuters

China’s property crisis infects top-shelf market

HONG KONG, Dec 15 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The troubles of a once-solid Chinese property developer are a bad sign for market stability. Investors dumped shares in Shimao Group (0813.HK), a top 10 developer in China, after a deal between two of its affiliates appeared to be designed to raise quick cash.
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Softbank SPAC taking supply chain AI company Symbotic public with Walmart backing

Symbotic LLC said Monday it agreed to be acquired by SoftBank Investment Advisers special purpose acquisition company SVF Investment Corp. 3 in a deal that values the artificial intelligence company in the logistics space at $5.5 billion. The transaction will result in Symbotic becoming a public company for trade on the Nasdaq under the symbol SYM. Symbotic will also raise $205 million in a common equity sale to private investors including $150 million from Walmart Inc.'s , a customer of Symbotic. Symbotic said it has a contracted order backlog of more than $5 billion and expects to generate...
BUSINESS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

WebSafety, Inc. and Prosperous Abundance Medical and Diagnostic Clinic, Inc. Terminate Letter of Intent Announced November 12, 2021

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WebSafety, Inc. (www.websafety.com) (OTCMarkets: WBSI) today announced that the Letter of Intent to acquire Prosperous Abundance Medical and Diagnostic Clinic, Inc. ("PAMD") has been terminated. According to Rowland Day, CEO of WebSafety, "We were unable to come to terms to complete the acquisition."
BUSINESS
dallassun.com

CB Scientific, Inc. Executes Manufacturing Letter of Intent with Shenzhen Pump Medical System Co., Ltd.

Partnership to provide high volume manufacturing capability and facilitate obtaining requisite government approvals. ESCONDIDO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 7, 2021 / CB Scientific. Inc. (OTC PINK:CBSC) ('CBSC' or the 'Company') announced Shenzhen Pump Medical System Co., Ltd. (SPMS), a leading Chinese developer, manufacturer, and distributor of medical equipment and devices focusing on cardiovascular diagnostic systems, has issued a formal Letter of Intent to manufacture the Company's products targeting key Southeast Asia markets including China, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, and Singapore.
ECONOMY
dallassun.com

Limitless Venture Group, Inc. Signs LOI to Acquire 100% of Cannabis Grow Operations and Facility in Oklahoma

TULSA, OK / ACCESSWIRE / December 7, 2021 / Limitless Venture Group, Inc. (OTC PINK:LVGI) ('LVGI' or the 'Company'), a publicly traded holding company that provides its shareholders with access to investment opportunities in small and medium-sized businesses uniquely positioned for rapid growth, is pleased to announce that it has signed an LOI to acquire 100% of an Oklahoma operating grow facility with both Indoor and outdoor operations, exclusive to LVGI for 60 days from the signing of the LOI.
OKLAHOMA STATE
dallassun.com

Star Alliance International Corp., a Gold Mining Company, Signs Letter of Intent to Acquire 51% of Commsa, The Owner/Operator of Multiple Gold Mining Operations

The mining rights acquired cover an area of 12.5 miles along the Rio Jalan River in Central Honduras. WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 2, 2021 / Star Alliance International Corp. (OTC PINK:STAL) is pleased to announce that it has today signed a binding letter of intent to acquire a 51% stake in a gold mining project (Rio Jalan Project) in Olancho state in the highlands of Central Honduras. This project that runs along a 12.5 mile stretch of the Rio Jalan River is a peaceful agrarian area with only farmers and ranchers in the nearby five villages.
METAL MINING
chaindrugreview.com

BD acquires Venclose, Inc.

FRANKLIN LAKES, N.J. – BD (Becton, Dickinson and Co.) announced Thursday that it has acquired Venclose, Inc., a provider of solutions for the treatment of chronic venous insufficiency (CVI) — a disease that is the result of malfunctioning valves and can lead to varicose veins. CVI represents a significant and...
BUSINESS
abc17news.com

US adds drone maker DJI and 7 other Chinese companies to investment blacklist

The United States has added drone maker DJI and seven other Chinese companies to an investment blacklist, raising even more pressure on businesses in the world’s second largest economy. The US Treasury Department announced Thursday that it has placed investment restrictions on the firms due to their roles in...
BUSINESS
Entrepreneur

Vale (VALE) to Sell Stake in California Steel Industries for $400M

Vale S.A VALE recently announced that its subsidiary Vale Canada Limited has entered into an agreement with Nucor Corporation NUE, per which it will indirectly sell its 50% ownership interest in California Steel Industries. The transaction reinforces Vale’s capital discipline, and is in sync with its strategy to focus on its core businesses and strive toward a leaner portfolio. On completion of the deal, Vale will receive $400 million in cash for the 50% of the enterprise value, adjusted for net debt and working capital.
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

China poised to create world's largest rare earths company - WSJ

MP Materials (MP -2.6%), which owns and operates the Mountain Pass rare earths mine in California, is sharply lower on the news. The new firm, to be called China Rare Earth Group and based in southern China's Jiangxi province, would be created by merging rare-earths assets from some state firms, including China Minmetals Corp., Aluminum Corp. of China (ACH +1.8%) and Ganzhou Rare Earth Group, according to the report.
INDUSTRY
Fortune

Shares of China’s largest chipmaker sink to lowest close in nearly a year as Biden team considers tougher sanctions

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The Biden administration is considering imposing tougher sanctions on China’s largest chipmaker, according to people familiar with the situation, building on an effort to limit the country’s access to advanced technology.
FOREIGN POLICY
Variety

UTA Acquires MediaLink Advisory Firm to Bolster Marketing and Consultancy Operations

UTA has acquired management consulting firm MediaLink for $125 million in a deal designed to solidify the talent agency’s strength in business marketing and advisory operations. The pact with U.K. analytics firm Ascential calls for MediaLink to become a wholly owned entity of the agency. MediaLink will retain its name and management team, led by founder and CEO Michael Kassan, and operate as “a UTA company.” Kassan, who founded MediaLink in 2003, will become an agency partner. MediaLink’s 150-plus employees in Los Angeles, New York, Chicago and London are set to make the move over to UTA. The existing UTA Marketing department...
BUSINESS

