Star Alliance International Corp. Announces Updates on the Genesis and The Honduras Gold Mine Acquisitions

 18 hours ago

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 16, 2021 / Star Alliance International Corp. (OTC PINK:STAL) ('STAR'). STAR entered into a binding letters of intent to acquire 49% of the 'Genesis Gold Extraction System' and 51% of five operating mines in Honduras. As previously stated The 'Genesis Gold Extraction...

