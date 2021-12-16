Independence Bowl: Game includes one Louisiana high school connection, B-52 flyover

Louisiana football fans looking for a native from the state to cheer for in Saturday’s Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl will find just one athlete to their liking.

UAB’s Trea Shropshire hails from Zachary and he’s the only competitor between the Blazers and BYU who is listed from the Bayou state. Shropshire leads the nation in yards per reception at 27.3 yards. The 6-foot-3, 195-pounder gets his catches while adding on yards-after-catch in big numbers.

“Obviously leading the country in yards per catch is a big deal,” UAB coach Bill Clark said. “He kinda came into his own last year in the Marshall game, the championship game. He had a great game there and he’s continued to do that. He’s a guy who practices hard and does the little things in practice, and I think that’s why it shows up in the game.”

Traveling Cougars

Playing in their 16th bowl game in the past 17 years, the BYU football team and their fans are accustomed to traveling around the holidays.

“BYU’s fanbase typically shows up for road games. With so many members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints all over the country, many attend the closest BYU games available and become defacto home games,” the BYU media relations office said. “With this game fairly close to UAB, it will be interesting to see what the crowd looks like.”

Pregame flyover

The Independence Bowl will be treated to a B-52 bomber flyover from Barksdale Air Force Base prior to the 2:30 p.m. kickoff in Independence Stadium.

The game kicks off at 2:30 p.m., and the fans will be welcomed to the stadium with a unique flyover just before kickoff – featuring three B-52 bombers from Barksdale Air Force Base. Each aircraft will be operated by air crew members from the 20th, 96th and the 343rd bomb squadrons. Barksdale will also be providing the honor guard for the National Anthem and Airmen to present the awards at the game – the Omar N. Bradley "Spirit of Independence" Award, Offensive and Defensive Players of the Game and the championship trophy.

While most of the team events scheduled for the I-Bowl visitors have gone off without a hitch, Wednesday’s visit to the Holy Angels’ facility in Ellerbe by both teams was canceled “due to an increase in COVID 19 and flu in our area,” according to an I-Bowl release.

