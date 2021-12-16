UPDATE: Emergency repairs are underway on the overpass on I-20 East at Mile Marker 6 near Greenwood.

"We will have alternating lane closures likely for the next couple of days while we repair the joint," Erin Buchanan, public information officer at LaDOTD said.

According to a notice from Greenwood Police Chief Shayne Gibson, repairs cannot be completed until the bridge can be lifted, and the equipment to do that is coming from Baton Rouge.

"Motorists should be prepared for possible delays, though we are actively working on repairs to be able to reopen all lanes as quickly as possible," Buchanan said.

Extra officers are on the way. Officials are advising drivers to expect traffic delays.

This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: Broken joint on I-20 overpass near Greenwood, expect delays