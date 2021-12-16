ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

US jobless claims rise to a still-low 206,000

By Associated Press
News 12
News 12
 14 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m0PcI_0dOZYJrg00

The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits rose last week despite signs that the U.S. labor market is rebounding from last year's coronavirus recession.

Jobless claims rose by 18,000 to a 206,000, still low by historical standards. The four-week average, which smooths out week-to-week volatility, fell by 16,000 to less than 204,000, the lowest level since mid-November 1969, according Department of Labor figures released Thursday.

Altogether, 1.8 million Americans were receiving traditional jobless benefits the week that ended Dec. 4, down by 154,000 from the previous week.

Weekly claims, which are a proxy for layoffs, have fallen steadily most of the year since topping 900,000 one week in early January. They are now below to the 220,000-a-week level typical before the coronavirus pandemic slammed the U.S. economy in March 2020; COVID-19 forced consumers to stay home as health precaution and businesses to close or reduce hours and to lay off staff. In March and April last year, employers shed a staggering 22.4 million jobs.

Massive government aid and the rollout of vaccines helped revive the economy and the job market by giving Americans the confidence and savings to go on a shopping spree, often online, for goods such as lawn furniture and coffee makers. Since April last year, the United States has regained nearly 18.5 million jobs. But the economy is still 3.9 million jobs short of where it stood in February 2020, and COVID variants like omicron pose a risk to the recovery.

Employers added a disappointing 210,000 jobs last month. But the November jobs report also showed that the unemployment rate dropped to a pandemic low of 4.2% from 4.6% in October.

Businesses and other employers posted a near-record 11 million job openings in October. And 4.2 million people quit their jobs - just off the September record of 4.4 million - a sign that they are confident enough in their prospects to look for something better.

Comments / 0

Related
News 12

ALERT CENTER - 1 dead in horrific crash on Route 17K in Montgomery

One person was killed in a horrific crash in Orange County Wednesday night. Police say it was around 4 p.m. when Eileen Habesland, 44, from Buffalo, collided with another driver on Route 17K in Montgomery near Winding Hills. Photos from the scene show a silver car completely destroyed and an...
MONTGOMERY, NY
corpmagazine.com

First-Time Unemployment Claims Slide Back Over 200,000

The number of first-time unemployment claims from U.S. workers didn’t stay under the 200,000 mark for long. Just a week after sinking to 52-year lows, statistics released by the Labor Department show first-time claims for unemployment insurance rose to 206,000, an increase of some 18,000 over the adjusted 188,000 total from the previous week.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Economy#Jobless Claims#Americans#Department Of Labor#Covid#Omicron
1470 WMBD

U.S. weekly jobless claims rise moderately; unemployment rolls shrinking

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits increased moderately last week, keeping the trend at levels consistent with tightening labor market conditions. The weekly jobless claims report from the Labor Department on Thursday also showed more Americans getting off unemployment rolls in early...
ECONOMY
marketplace.org

Holiday cheer: Jobless claims hit Beatles-era low

Another Thursday, another report on first-time jobless claims. And another number so low it’s almost off the charts. The headline number: 206,000 new unemployment claims were filed last week, which is a good proxy for the number of workers laid off then. That is a level that was unthinkable...
UNEMPLOYMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
NewsBreak
Social Security
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Vaccines
CNN

How millions of jobless Americans can afford to ditch work

New York (CNN Business) — One of the more insidious myths this year was that young people didn't want to work because they were getting by just fine on government aid. People had too much money, went the narrative. Only trouble is, the numbers don't back it up. Instead,...
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Import prices climb again and add to high U.S. inflation

The numbers: The cost of imported goods increased sharply in November, contributing to the highest rate of U.S. inflation in almost 40 years. The U.S. import price index jumped 0.7% last month, the government said Wednesday. Economists polled by The Wall Street Journal had forecast a 0.6% advance. Over the...
BUSINESS
cbs4local.com

Cost of wholesale goods rising at record rate as inflation woes continue

WASHINGTON (TND) — The average price distributors are paying manufacturers for wholesale goods is rising at a record rate, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) Producer Price Index (PPI). November’s PPI rose nearly a full percent, according to the BLS, which pushes the PPI's final demand index...
BUSINESS
Florida Star

Weekly Unemployment Claims Hits More than 50-year Low

Weekly claims for unemployment benefits dropped to a new multi-decade low last week, the Labor Department reported Thursday. At 184,000 claims, adjusted for seasonal swings, it was the lowest level of initial claims since September 1969, when the figure stood at 182,000. “In the week ending December 4, the advance...
ECONOMY
AOL Corp

US inflation jumps 6.8% in November — fastest rate in 39 years

U.S. consumer prices rose at the fastest clip in nearly four decades last month, underscoring the persistently elevated inflationary pressures in the recovering economy. The Labor Department's Consumer Price Index (CPI) climbed by 6.8% in November compared to last year, marking the fastest annual increase since June 1982. This rate matched consensus economists' estimates, according to Bloomberg data, but accelerated compared to the 6.2% year-over-year rate from the prior month.
BUSINESS
Fortune

Inflation is high, but wage gains for low-income workers are higher. For now

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Consumer prices rose 6.8% over the past year in the U.S., the highest number in nearly 4 decades, and an increase that typically reduces consumer purchasing power. Some workers are already feeling the pinch, but in an unexpected twist, many of the lowest-paid Americans received raises over the same time period that have mitigated the effects of inflation—at least for now.
BUSINESS
CBS News

Jobless claims fall to 52-year low as layoffs decline

The number of Americans applying for jobless aid plunged last week to the lowest level in 52 years — more evidence that the job market is recovering from last year's coronavirus recession. First-time unemployment claims dropped to 184,000 last week, a drop of 43,000 from the previous week and...
ECONOMY
News 12

News 12

33K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy