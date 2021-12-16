Morgan City man killed in Wednesday crash on US 90

A Morgan City man was killed Wednesday night during a two-vehicle crash on US Highway 90 in St. Mary Parish.

State police say the crash occurred around 11:30 pm on December 15 on Hwy 90 west of LA 662 in Amelia.

The crash claimed the life of 51-year-old Kumaravel P. Nadar of Morgan City.

According to LSP, an initial investigation revealed Nadar was driving a vehicle west on US 90 when he experienced a mechanical failure and parked on the outside shoulder.

Nadar then reportedly abandoned his vehicle and returned later in another vehicle. Troopers say he positioned the second vehicle sideways across the westbound outside lane of travel to utilize jumper cables for the vehicle he had mechanical issues with.

While parked across the westbound lane, Nadar's second vehicle was struck by another vehicle. After impact, the vehicle overturned and Nadar was partially ejected, state police say.

Nadar was unrestrained and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the other vehicle was restrained and suffered only minor injuries.

Standard toxicology samples were obtained from Nadar, along with the other driver. Results are pending.

The crash remains under investigation.

