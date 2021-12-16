ADM submits permit to Buffalo for demolition of wind-damaged grain elevator

Buffalo, N.Y. (WBEN) - Citing the extensive wind damage the Great Northern grain elevator on Ganson Street suffered in last weekend's wind storm, the owner of the structure has submitted a permit for demolition to the city of Buffalo.

In a statement to WBEN, Archer Daniels Midland Director of Communications Jackie Anderson notes the structure is more than 120 years old and has not been operational in decades. The structure suffered substantial damage, says Anderson, and now poses a safety concern for the community.

"We have submitted an emergency demolition application to the City," states Anderson. "In it, we share our commitment to dismantle the structure in a prompt, responsible and safe manner and look for ways to preserve the legacy of the structure, such as donating artifacts to a local museum."

Earlier this week, preservationist Tim Tielman went on record supporting the repair and saving of the structure, citing historical significance to the region.

Buffalo officials have conducted a drone inspection of the structure and a decision on its fate is expected from the Commissioner of Permits and Inspections, James Comerford in the near future.

"No city in this nation does historic preservation better than Buffalo," said Rep. Brian Higgins in discussing the elevator Thursday morning. "Work with us," added Higgins in referencing ADM and also the Federal Historic Tax Credit, which he credits for enabling a great deal of historic preservation in Buffalo.

"They don't care about historic preservation, they care about getting rid of that building," Higgins said of ADM.

Higgins encourages ADM to make the structure safe and then work with the local community to secure funding and designations that would allow for preservation, not demolition.