Patrick Vieira says Crystal Palace will prepare as normal for Saturday’s match with Watford despite the game being in doubt.The Hornets were unable to face Burnley on Wednesday night as an outbreak of coronavirus cases in their squad led to the fixture being called off hours before kick-off.A decision over the Turf Moor fixture was made by the Premier League Board after Watford had an “insufficient number of first-team players available to fulfil the match” which raises the possibility this weekend’s clash with Palace will also be curtailed given the isolation period required for positive cases.“The main focus was to...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 20 HOURS AGO