DCR Already Recruiting Summer Lifeguards At $20 An Hour; Offering $500 End-Of-Season Bonus

BOSTON (CBS) — Massachusetts is already recruiting lifeguards after a shortage last summer.

It’s part of Gov. Charlie Baker’s efforts to make swimming in the state safer after several drowning deaths in 2021.

The Department of Conservation and Recreation will pay lifeguards $20 an hour, with $21 an hour for head guards.. Those who stay on through the entire summer reason will receive a $500 bonus.

DCR will also be renting pools early next year to offer lifeguard certifications for new and returning guards.

