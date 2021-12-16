Was that Hedwig? Snowy owls migrating to our area could make for a magical winter

Can you hear the “Harry Potter” music as Hedwig flies past Hogwarts castle?

There's no castle to speak of, but majestic snowy owls are appearing in our area, adding some magic to the season.

Snowy owls migrate further south than normal some years in what is called an irruption.

"Based on what we have seen so far, we are expecting an irruption year of snowy owls this winter," said Vermont Institute of Natural Science on their Facebook page. The organization, which rescues injured raptors, had taken in three snowy owls the end of November.

The arctic dwellers make these "mega-flights" when there has been an "absurd abundance of food during the summer breeding season," according to Project Snowstorm , which tracks snowy owl migration. Large populations of prey like lemmings, voles and ptarmigan lead to larger clutches of owl eggs. The large population of juvenile snowy owls head out to hunting grounds afar during the winter months. Some were tracked as far south as Florida during the 2013-14 winter.

Last winter: Sighting of snowy owl at Shelburne Farms enhances winter beauty

Of the three snowy owls VINS took in, only one survived and was getting ready to be released to the wild. It was found in Ferrisburgh Nov. 26 unable to fly and had a minor abrasion on its right wing. On Dec. 14 VINS shared slow motion footage of the owl testing its healing wing in their flight cage and it appeared to be on track for release soon.

What to do: Celebrate the season in a way you couldn't last year with these Vermont holiday arts events

"If you are lucky enough to see a Snowy Owl in the wild, please keep a significant distance between you and the bird,” the organization cautioned. “These animals have exerted a lot of energy to migrate here form the Artic Tundra. They are looking for safe respite to rest and hunt."

In the meantime, you can track the progress of the snowy owl and others VINS is rehabilitating on its Facebook page at facebook.com/VINS.VT .

Contact reporter April Barton at abarton@freepressmedia.com or 802-660-1854. Follow her on Twitter @aprildbarton.

This article originally appeared on Burlington Free Press: Was that Hedwig? Snowy owls migrating to our area could make for a magical winter