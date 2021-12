In a new cookbook, chef Freddie Bitsoie makes the case for evolving—not just preserving—Indigenous cooking traditions. I first got to know Diné (Navajo) chef Freddie Bitsoie through his writing back in 2017 when we’d both contributed essays to America: The Cookbook. His contribution was beautiful, tackling the sound of salt sprinkling on foil and his memories of his grandmother Mary, who cooked on a woodburning stove in Cajon Mesa, Utah. Later, when we were both on a panel about American food, I learned that Bitsoie was a Le Cordon Bleu–trained chef with a degree in anthropology who had spent nearly a decade cooking with Indigenous, Native American, and First Nations culinarians across the continent. (I also learned that he was hilarious.)

