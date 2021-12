MASSAPEQUA, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Home health aides are asking New York state for a raise. They say the current minimum wage is not a living wage for caregivers, and as a result there is a critical shortage, CBS2’s Carolyn Gusoff reported Wednesday. It’s an honorable job, but caregivers say the pay is dishonorable. One home health aide earns $14 an hour caring for Mirtelina Morales. Her loving husband of six decades can no longer manage to feed her or move her. “It’s not a job for anybody. Nobody can come out of the street and do work like this. You have to care,” Julio...

