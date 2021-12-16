ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

US home construction rebounds a strong 11.8% in November

By MATT OTT
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 14 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qBJpu_0dOZWeqj00
Home Construction New home construction in Philadelphia, Pa., Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. New home construction in the U.S. jumped 11.8% in November as builder confidence continues to rise amid strong demand. The double-digit percentage increase last month left home construction at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.68 million units, an 8.3% increase from the rate at this time last year, the Commerce Department reported Thursday, Dec. 16. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) (Matt Rourke)

SILVER SPRING, Md. — (AP) — New home construction in the U.S. rebounded 11.8% in November as strong demand continues to boost builder confidence even with the slower winter season approaching.

The double-digit percentage increase last month left home construction at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.68 million units, an 8.3% increase from the rate at this time last year, the Commerce Department reported Thursday. October's home construction number was revised downward slightly to 1.5 million units from 1.52 million units.

Applications for building permits, a barometer of future activity, rose 3.6% in November to 1.71 million units and is 0.9% above the rate in November of 2020.

Construction of both single-family homes and apartments were strong in November, with both seeing low double-digit percentage increases from October. Despite last month's increase, single-family housing starts are still down 0.8% from November of last year.

Although the big jump in November after somewhat sideways movement the past few months suggests the housing market is still strong, economists are reluctant to put too much weight in the volatile monthly housing starts data.

“It is best to just keep in mind that builders have more than enough work to keep them busy and interpret the ups and downs in the numbers as mostly noise and seasonal volatility,” said Stephen Stanley, chief economist for Amherst Pierpont.

Construction activity by region saw the biggest jump in the Northeast which rose 27.5%, followed by the South's 18.4% gain. Building in the West rose 5.1%, while activity in the Midwest declined 7.3%.

A monthly survey of builder sentiment released Wednesday by the National Association of Home Builders and Wells Fargo showed sentiment improved for the fourth straight month, inching up to 84 in December from 83 last month. The index hit a record reading of 90 last November.

Demand for new houses remains strong, but finding workers, predicting prices and supply chain shortages and delays are still tripping up builders, the NAHB said. The lack of available homes for sale, new and old, has pushed prices to record levels.

NAHB Chief Economist Robert Dietz said even though 2021 single-family starts are expected to finish the year 24% higher than the pre-COVID levels of 2019, “we expect higher interest rates in 2022 will put a damper on housing affordability.”

On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve announced that it will reduce its monthly bond purchases — which are intended to lower long-term rates — at twice the pace it had previously set. The Fed is trying to stamp out persistent inflation that has accelerated to a nearly four-decade high.

The Fed’s action may raise borrowing costs across the economy in the coming months, but policy changes don’t always immediately affect other loan rates. Even with three rate increases next year, its benchmark rate would still be historically low, below 1%.

In its most recent report, S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20-city home price index climbed 19.1% in September from a year earlier, with prices in all 20 cities setting new records.

The Commerce Department reported last month that the median price of a new home, the point where half the homes sold for more and half for less, rose to a record $407,700 in October, up nearly 18% from a year earlier.

The increase in home prices in the past year has decelerated a bit recently, but with supply short and rates expected to rise, it's not certain that more buyers will jump in the market.

“I don’t think the Fed’s announcement is going to result in a rush of buying that has a meaningful impact on prices,” said Nancy Vanden Houten, lead U.S. economist at Oxford Economics. “Long-term Treasury rates, which are key in determining mortgage rates, are actually lower since the Fed’s announcement.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Bisnow

Multifamily Construction Hits Highest Level Since 1974

When it comes to housing, things are looking a lot like the 1970s again, without the laminated wood paneling and orange shag carpets. More than 1.48 million housing units — both single-family and multifamily — started construction across the U.S. in November, the highest level since 1973, the financial blog Calculated Risk reported, citing Census Bureau numbers.
CONSTRUCTION
WOKV

Solid demand, backlog of home orders favors builders in '22

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — U.S. homebuilder stocks have outpaced the broader market this year, and analysts are bullish on the prospects for more gains in 2022, despite expectations of continued supply chain woes. The SPDR S&P Homebuilders exchange-traded fund is up 45% this year. Two of the...
REAL ESTATE
bdmag.com

New Construction Rises Amid Higher Lumber Prices

The pace of permitting for new construction on housing units has also increased in November. According to Market Watch, U.S. home builders started construction on homes at a seasonally-adjusted annual rate of 1.68 million in November, representing a nearly 12% increase from the previous month, the U.S. Census Bureau reported Wednesday. Compared with November 2020, housing starts were up roughly 8%.
INDUSTRY
Reuters

U.S. manufacturing production near three-year high in November

WASHINGTON, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Production at U.S. factories increased to its highest level in nearly three years in November as output rose across the board, providing a powerful boost to economy as the year ends. The manufacturing output index climbed 0.7% last month to 100.6, the highest level since...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Construction#Housing Affordability#Housing Prices#Housing Starts#Ap#The Commerce Department#Amherst Pierpont#Wells Fargo
b975.com

U.S. housing starts; building permits increase in November

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. homebuilding surged to an eight-month high in November amid an acute shortage of properties on the market, though higher prices for raw materials and labor shortages remain a constraint. Housing starts increased 11.8% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.679 million units last month,...
REAL ESTATE
dsnews.com

Home Construction Stunted by Supply Chain Issues

Single‐family housing starts in November were at a rate of 1,173,000, 11.3% above the revised October figure of 1,054,000. The November rate for units in buildings with five units or more was 491,000. “Demand for new home construction remains robust, as the supply of existing homes for sale remains...
CONSTRUCTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Hartford Courant

Manufacturing and construction led job growth in November in Connecticut

Employers in Connecticut added 5,600 jobs in November, a broad-based increase with highly-sought manufacturing and construction jobs posting the biggest gains, the state Department of Labor reported Thursday. The unemployment rate fell 0.4%, to 6%, still substantially higher than the U.S. rate of 4.2%. More jobs have been added in each month this year, at an average pace of 4,855, as the labor ...
CONNECTICUT STATE
MarketWatch

New York manufacturing activity stays strong in December

The numbers: The New York Fed’s Empire State business conditions index rose 1 point to 31.9 in December, the regional Fed bank said Wednesday. Economists had expected a reading of 25, according to a survey by The Wall Street Journal. Any reading above zero indicates improving conditions. Key details:...
ECONOMY
Shore News Network

U.S. retail sales miss expectations in November

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. retail sales increased less than expected in November, likely payback after surging in the prior month as Americans started their holiday shopping early to avoid shortages and paying more for goods. Retail sales rose 0.3% last month, the Commerce Department said on Wednesday. Data for...
RETAIL
mpamag.com

Canadian housing starts rebound in November

Canada’s trend in housing starts saw a resurgence last month, with the six-month trend rising between October and November and total starts recovering from their recent decline. The trend in housing starts was 267,365 units in November, according to Canada Mortgage and Housing Commission (CMHC), an increase from the...
WORLD
101 WIXX

Lennar profit rises 35% on robust housing demand, price boom

(Reuters) -Lennar Corp reported an about 35% rise in quarterly profit on Wednesday, as the No.2 U.S. homebuilder benefited from consistently high demand for houses and surging prices. Demand for housing surged during the COVID-19 pandemic as Americans increasingly moved away from city centers to suburbs and other low-density areas,...
REAL ESTATE
Reuters

U.S. business inventories increase strongly in October

WASHINGTON, Dec 15 (Reuters) - U.S. business inventory accumulation increased strongly in October, suggesting that restocking could again support economic growth this quarter even as motor vehicle inventories remain depressed because of shortages. Business inventories rose 1.2% after gaining 0.8% in September, the Commerce Department said on Wednesday. Inventories are...
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Home Builder Confidence Rises in December on Strong Demand

Home builder confidence rose for the fourth consecutive month in December amid strong consumer demand, tight inventory and rising home prices. The National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index of confidence index rose to 84 in December from 83 in November. That ties the highest level of the year, set in February.
REAL ESTATE
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
104K+
Followers
79K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy