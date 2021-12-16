ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

US imposes sanctions against China over abuse of Uyghurs

By AAMER MADHANI
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 17 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02desz_0dOZVk6s00
Biden China Sanctions FILE - President Joe Biden listens as he meets virtually with Chinese President Xi Jinping from the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington,Nov. 15, 2021. The Biden administration announced on Thursday that it is levying new sanctions against several Chinese biotech and surveillance companies operating out of Xinjiang province, casting another shot at Beijing over human rights abuses against Uyghurs in western China. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File) (Susan Walsh)

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Biden administration said Thursday it is imposing new sanctions on several Chinese biotech and surveillance companies and government entities for actions in Xinjiang province, the latest step against Beijing over human rights abuses of Uyghur Muslims in the country's western region.

The Commerce Department is targeting China's Academy of Military Medical Sciences and its 11 research institutes that focus on using biotechnology to support the Chinese military.

The move will bar American companies from selling components to the entities without a license.

“The scientific pursuit of biotechnology and medical innovation can save lives. Unfortunately, the PRC (People's Republic of China) is choosing to use these technologies to pursue control over its people and its repression of members of ethnic and religious minority groups," Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said in a statement. "We cannot allow U.S. commodities, technologies, and software that support medical science and biotechnical innovation to be diverted toward uses contrary to U.S. national security,”

The Treasury Department is also set to issue penalties against several Chinese entities, according to a senior administration official who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the soon-to-be-announced moves.

The official, explaining the Commerce and Treasury department actions, noted that U.S. intelligence has established that Beijing has set up a high-tech surveillance system across Xinjiang that uses biometric facial recognition and has collected DNA samples from all residents, ages 12 to 65, as part of a systematic effort to suppress Uyghurs.

China's foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian on Wednesday, responding to reports the U.S. would be announcing new sanctions, accused the Biden administration of “continuously stepping up unreasonable suppression of Chinese enterprises.

“China will closely follow the development of the situation and resolutely safeguard Chinese enterprises’ legitimate rights and interests,” he added.

The Commerce Department, in a rule detailing its decision, said a review by multiple federal agencies had determined that the Chinese academy and research institutes “use biotechnology processes to support Chinese military end uses and end users, to include purported brain-control weaponry.”

The Treasury Department last week also announced a ban on U.S. investment in the Chinese facial recognition company SenseTime over concerns that the technology was being used to oppress Uyghurs.

The White House announced last week it would stage a diplomatic boycott of the upcoming Winter Olympics in Beijing, citing China's "egregious human rights abuses and atrocities in Xinjiang." U.S. athletes will compete, but Biden will not send the usual contingent of dignitaries.

The administration also said this week that it supported bipartisan legislation that bans imports into the U.S. from Xinjiang unless companies can demonstrate the goods were not produced by forced labor.

China has denied any abuses and says the steps it has taken are necessary to combat terrorism and a separatist movement.

AP video producer Liu Zheng in Beijing contributed reporting.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Biden's America faces devastating defeat by communist China

The United States is drifting toward a catastrophic defeat. I am talking about a defeat which will eliminate our freedom and permanently subordinate America to Communist China and its demands for absolute control and obedience. You may think this vision is alarmist, but look at the Chinese Communist Party’s control...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
NBC News

Why doesn't the U.S. have an ambassador to South Korea?

The Biden administration’s delay in nominating an ambassador to South Korea is causing tension between the two long-standing allies, according to multiple current and former administration officials. “There has been a drumbeat about this for the past several months, and it is now growing louder,” a former senior administration...
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

U.S. Senate backs Biden nominee Burns to be ambassador to China

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A majority of the U.S. Senate on Thursday backed the confirmation of President Joe Biden’s nomination of Nicholas Burns to be ambassador to China, positioning the veteran diplomat for a central role in the increasingly fractious relations between the two global rivals. As voting continued, the...
FOREIGN POLICY
Washington Post

Biden administration places top Chinese military institute on export blacklist over its use of surveillance, brain-control technology

The Biden administration said Thursday it is adding China’s top military medical research institute to an export blacklist in response to concerns about Beijing’s use of emerging technologies such as biometrics and brain-control weapons in ways that U.S. officials say threaten national security. The Commerce Department added the...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zhao Lijian
Person
Gina Raimondo
AFP

US Senate approves Biden pick Burns as China envoy after delay

The US Senate on Thursday confirmed veteran diplomat Nicholas Burns as ambassador to Beijing, filling a position vacant for more than a year despite Washington's growing focus on China. The Senate reached the key 50-vote threshold to approve Burns in an ongoing confirmation that took place after Senator Marco Rubio lifted objections. The final vote was 75-18. Burns, a former US ambassador to Greece and NATO, at his Senate hearing in October called China an "aggressor" in the region and vowed to "compete vigorously," while also seeking cooperation on areas such as climate change. President Joe Biden nominated Burns in August, more than half a year into his term.
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xinjiang Province#Ap#Chinese#Uyghur Muslims#The Commerce Department#American#Commerce#The Treasury Department#Treasury
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
NewsBreak
Terrorism
Country
China
Washington Times

U.S., allies challenged by China and Russia on the march

Dictatorships are on the march, at a level of intensity unprecedented since the Second World War. With no tolerance for free speech or political dissent and guilty of massive human rights abuses, China and Russia have become increasingly aggressive in their attacks on free and democratic nations. They inspire fellow-traveler autocracies like Iran and North Korea to pursue more and ever more dangerous and brazen nuclear extortion strategy.
FOREIGN POLICY
Newsweek

China Calls U.S. a 'Saboteur' in Asia

China denounced Secretary of State Antony Blinken 's visit to Indonesia on Tuesday and described the United States as a "saboteur" after Biden's top diplomat echoed regional concerns about "Beijing's aggressive actions."
FOREIGN POLICY
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
104K+
Followers
79K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy