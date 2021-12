Iconic and ambitious, the Airbus giant has been a passenger favorite, but a commercial disappointment. The last example of the Airbus A380, the world’s biggest airliner in terms of passenger capacity, has been handed over to its customer, ending a production run that fell well short of the hopes pinned on the ‘Super Jumbo.’ In the end, changing requirements in the airline industry brought the manufacture of the A380 to a premature end with 251 aircraft completed. That’s just one more than the total production run for Lockheed’s L-1011 TriStar.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 6 HOURS AGO