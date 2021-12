The rest of the world has yet to try a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1-powered device. We know a few premium flagship smartphones are going to use the new processor. The Xiaomi 12 is already confirmed. The Samsung Galaxy S22 series will also most likely use the same chipset in some regions. We know the SoC will be really powerful. A few weeks ago, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 device scored a million on AnTuTu. We have no doubt the new Snapdragon processor will perform well. It will be more powerful compared to its predecessor. However, it may be still lagging behind the latest iPhone as per some benchmarks.

CELL PHONES ・ 6 DAYS AGO