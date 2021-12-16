ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cardinals' David Wells: Designated to return

The Cardinals have designated Wells (hand) to return from IR, Darren Urban...

The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The DeAndre Hopkins News

DeAndre Hopkins has already missed a few games this season due to a hamstring injury. Unfortunately, it’s possible that he’ll have to miss more time due to a new ailment. On Tuesday, Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury confirmed that Hopkins underwent an MRI on his leg after Monday night’s loss to the Rams.
numberfire.com

Cardinals' DeAndre Hopkins undergoing leg MRI

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins will undergo an MRI for a leg injury, per head coach Kliff Kingsbury. The Cardinals didn't provide any further details on the injury. Hopkins played 87% of the offensive snaps on Monday night and drew double-digit targets for the first time this season, so hopefully the MRI is primarily precautionary. Arizona's entire offense is in a potential smash spot in Week 15 against the Detroit Lions.
ClutchPoints

Cardinals, DeAndre Hopkins receive brutal update with knee injury

The Arizona Cardinals currently sit in third in the NFC. They’re in a great spot to make a deep run in the postseason, as their 10-3 record makes them tied for first place. However, this franchise took a massive blow on Wednesday, as the team received concerning news regarding DeAndre Hopkins.
CBS Sports

Fantasy Football: Who to start and sit for the Fantasy Playoffs, position previews and injury updates

Can you trust James Robinson this week? I wrote about that in my RB rankings piece earlier this week, and I received some Twitter criticism for my admittedly wishy-washy take -- I ranked him 23rd, but noted that I had no confidence in that one way or the other. It's a dream matchup against the Texans, who allow the fourth-most points to opposing running backs on the season. However, Robinson got benched two weeks ago and then had just six carries and no targets in Week 14. I just can't feel confident in him.
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
The Spun

Jaguars Wideout Shares What Really Happened With Urban Meyer

Last weekend, a troubling report emerged about Urban Meyer and his “run-ins” with multiple players and coaches. According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, Meyer’s criticism of the Jaguars bothered veteran wideout Marvin Jones so much that he left the facility one day. He needed to be convinced by the rest of the team to come back.
FanSided

Dolphins LB on former college coach Urban Meyer: ‘Not surprised’

A linebacker who once played for Urban Meyer doesn’t seem too shocked with the way Meyer’s NFL career appears to be going. The whole experiment involving Urban Meyer and coaching in the NFL might be coming to an end. His time with the Jacksonville Jaguars has turned out to be a disaster as controversy and scandal appear to somehow continue to follow Meyer everywhere he goes.
