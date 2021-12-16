Lions' AJ Parker: Returns to practice

Swift (shoulder) isn't participating in Thursday's practice, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports. Swift hasn't gotten back on the field in any capacity since suffering an AC joint sprain of his shoulder in the Lions' Thanksgiving Day loss to the Bears, so at this stage, he looks to be trending toward a third consecutive missed game this weekend against Arizona. Before deciding on Swift's status one way or the other, the Lions will see if he's able to fit in any activity during the team's final practice of the week Friday. With Jamaal Williams (illness) still stuck on the reserve/COVID-19 list, Craig Reynolds, Jermar Jefferson and Godwin Igwebuike are left as the Lions' healthy options at running back.

NFL ・ 11 HOURS AGO