S&P 500 opens above record close as stocks extend post-Fed rally

By William Watts
 14 hours ago
Stocks opened higher Thursday, with the S&P 500 trading above its record close of 4,712.02 set on Dec. 10, a day after the Federal Reserve announced its plan to wind down its bond-buying program by March and penciled in three rate increases in 2022. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (djia) rose 153 poitns, or 0.4%, to 36,080, while the S&P 500 (spx) advanced 0.3% to 4,725.29. The Nasdaq Composite (comp) was up 0.2% at 15,591.90.

