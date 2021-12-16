ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mackenzie Davis on Throwing Knives and Growing Out Her Armpit Hair for Station Eleven

By Kimberly Truong
In Style
 16 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleMackenzie Davis logs onto our Zoom call in a black turtleneck, animatedly gesturing as she shows the minimalist chic New York City hotel room she's staying in. The 34-year-old Canadian actress recently moved to London, though she's currently in Manhattan for work, which includes promoting her latest project, HBO Max's Station...

Sea Coast Echo

Roush Review: Much Post-Apocalyptic Ado in ‘Station Eleven’

Just what we need: another show about a killer virus wiping out much of humanity. At least this time Shakespeare survives. What’s left of the world, in the upper Midwest anyway, is a stage for the Traveling Symphony, a ragtag caravan of performers in Station Eleven, a disjointed but at times transcendent 10-part adaptation of Emily St. John Mandel’s acclaimed novel. (The first three episodes, which crisscross a 20-year timeline, premiere Thursday, with the remainder dropping in batches over the next four weeks.)
ENTERTAINMENT
Collider

‘Station Eleven’ Trailer Explores the Aftermath of a Worldwide Pandemic in HBO Max Series

HBO has released a new trailer for their upcoming HBO Max original series Station Eleven. The limited series will be premiering on the streaming service on December 16. Station Eleven is an adaptation of the 2014 novel of the same name by Emily St. John Mandel, which will span multiple generations as it tells the story of multiple survivors attempting to rebuild society in the aftermath of a worldwide pandemic. The trailer opens with Jeevan and Kirsten, played by Himesh Patel and Matilda Lawler, respectively, meeting outside a showing of King Lear, in which the lead actor, Arthur Leander (Gael García Bernal), suffers a heart attack. Though trained as a paramedic, Jeevan is unable to save him. After the show, he attempts to comfort Kirsten, who is one of the child actors in the production. The trailer then cuts to showing the world falling apart as a virus known as the flu begins to sweep through the world and goes on to become a worldwide pandemic.
TV SERIES
Ars Technica

Survivors try to stay positive after deadly pandemic in Station Eleven trailer

A deadly flu wipes out most of humanity and the survives try to cling to hope in the official trailer for Station Eleven, the forthcoming new series from HBO Max about the onset and aftermath of a global flu pandemic that wipes out most of humanity. The ten-episode series is based on the international bestselling novel of the same name by Emily St. John Mandel.
VIDEO GAMES
GreenwichTime

‘Station Eleven’ Is a Thrilling but Oddly Paced Adaptation: TV Review

Years into the COVID-19 pandemic, “Station Eleven” suggests we got off easy. Both the 2014 novel by Emily St. John Mandel and its limited-series adaptation on HBO Max tell the story of a viral plague that decimates the world’s population too quickly for any response. Novel and TV show alike depict both the first moments of global spread and the state of things 20 years on, in a hardscrabble world where humanity’s remnants seek moments of poetry.
TV SERIES
Observer

‘Station Eleven’ Makes Great Art Out of a Pandemic (Not This One)

About two months after cameras started rolling on Station Eleven, the new HBO Max miniseries involving a deadly pandemic, the real-life outbreak of COVID-19 brought production to a halt. By the time shooting resumed in February 2021, the disease had killed millions. COVID-19 still has a worldwide death toll of about 6,000 people a day. There’s no one alive to whom the word “pandemic” means the same thing now as it did two years ago. One can hardly be blamed for responding to news of a ten-hour miniseries featuring an even more terrifying virus with a firm “No thanks.” But if this is all that’s keeping you from watching, allow me to assuage your anxiety. Like the 2014 novel on which it’s based, Station Eleven is not about a pandemic, not really—it’s about the way art, community, and family endure even after the end of civilization as we know it.
TV & VIDEOS
Vulture

Station Eleven Is a Profound Television Experience

I know what you’re going to say about Station Eleven, and I get it. After nearly two years of living through a pandemic in real life, the last thing you want to do is watch a show about a pandemic. But here’s the thing, and I say this with...
TV SERIES
Collider

'Station Eleven' Meets the End of the World With Optimism | Review

In terms of timing, Station Eleven has just about everything working against it. There are no two ways around the fact that the HBO Max miniseries, adapted from the book by Emily St. John Mandel, centers around a pandemic — and is additionally poised to drop in the midst of a landscape where pandemic concerns have left us simultaneously tense, primed for whatever might come next, and exhausted by our present circumstances. But while the apprehension surrounding this fictional premise and its all-too-real similarities to our current situation is understandable, it's how the series illustrates what comes after disaster, and what survives along humanity's own ability to persevere, that makes it an unexpectedly compelling watch — and the end result makes for one of the best TV shows of the year.
TV SERIES
Decider.com

‘Station Eleven’ Episode 3 Recap: Secret Origins

An entire relationship follows—and the weird thing is that it’s Miranda, more so than bonafide celebrity Arthur, who appears married to her work. She continues to pursue both her logistics gig and her artistic sideline, working on the global supply chain (now there’s a phrase to send shivers down any survivor of 2021’s spine) by day, writing and drawing by night. She also navigates the demands of her burgeoning relationship with Arthur, with whom she shacks up, though to his chagrin she spends most of her time isolated in his pool house, working on her two callings.
TV SERIES
TechRadar

How to watch Station Eleven online where you are

Created by Patrick Somerville (HBO’s The Leftovers) and with Hiro Murai directing multiple episodes (FX’s Atlanta, Barry, and the Grammy-winning music video “This is America”), expect a visually potent, emotional adaptation of Emily St. John Mandel’s best-selling novel. Below we explain how to watch Station Eleven online now – and on HBO Max in the US.
TV SERIES
Vox

Station Eleven made me want to live in the post-apocalypse

The 2021 holiday season feels like an exceptionally strange and potentially awful time to launch a miniseries adaptation of Emily St. John Mandel’s brilliant 2014 novel Station Eleven. Station Eleven is one of my favorite books of the 21st century so far, and its blend of magical realism, clockwork...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Vulture

Station Eleven Series-Premiere Recap: The End

Emily St. John Mandel’s novel Station Eleven opens with an epigraph from the poet Czesław Miłosz: “The bright side of the planet moves toward darkness/ And the cities are falling asleep, each in its hour.” It’s a forensic account of time marching on, not how it feels to be on Earth as hours pass, but what the phenomena looks like from some inhuman perch. As the series premiere of the HBO miniseries based on Mandel’s book ends, that inhuman perspective is personified. A spaceman in orbit watches night crawl across his old home, a Route 66 mug in his space-gloved hand. “There is too much world,” Miłosz’s speaker finishes, overwhelmed by what he cannot see. There’s a corresponding sadness to the spaceman’s remove: He can take in the whole spinning globe, but he can’t touch it.
In Style

Miley Cyrus Called Out Pete Davidson's Relationship with Kim Kardashian in the Most Hilarious Way

Miley Cyrus just put Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian's relationship on blast. On Thursday, Miley and Pete appeared together on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to promote their upcoming New Year's Eve special, and at one point, the singer trolled the comedian over his budding romance with Kardashian by hilariously remixing the lyrics to Yvonne Fair's "It Should Have Been Me." Midway into her performance, Miley walked off stage and over to Davidson, sitting on Fallon's desk with one leg over the SNL star's chair as she began singing, "Pete Davidson, how you gonna do this to me. It should have been me. In that Lamborghini leaving that nice a— restaurant."
CELEBRITIES
