Kraft offering customers $20 to skip holiday cheesecake

Kraft is having trouble making enough cream cheese to keep store shelves filled this year, so the company wants to pay you not to buy it for your cheesecake.

As part of the company's production shortage turned promotion, you can register on a special website and on Friday and Saturday, Kraft will pick up to 18,000 winners. Those chosen will be able to submit receipts for ingredients used in some other type of holiday treat, and get reimbursed up to $20.

"A delicious cheesecake is a holiday tradition that many families look forward to," the company wrote on a site promoting the deal. "So, if cheesecake is on less holiday tables this year, we want to make sure that you still get that holiday feeling, even if through other desserts."

Kraft said it saw demand for its Philadelphia Cream Cheese spike 18% last year as more people baked at home.

That demand remained steady throughout 2021, helping to fuel the shortage we are seeing now.

Kraft said it's pumping money into production, and hopes to make enough cream cheese for everyone who wants it soon.