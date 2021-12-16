IBM, Caterpillar share gains lead Dow's 150-point jump

By Marketwatch

DOW UPDATE

Shares of IBM and Caterpillar are seeing positive momentum Thursday morning, sending the Dow Jones Industrial Average into positive territory. The Dow (DJIA) is trading 150 points, or 0.4%, higher, as shares of IBM (IBM) and Caterpillar (CAT) have contributed to the blue-chip gauge's intraday rally. IBM's shares are up $3.09, or 2.5%, while those of Caterpillar are up $4.32 (2.1%), combining for a roughly 49-point bump for the Dow. Dow Inc. (DOW) Amgen Inc. (AMGN) and Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) are also contributing significantly to the gain. A $1 move in any of the Dow's 30 components results in a 6.59-point swing.

Editor's Note: This story was auto-generated by Automated Insights , an automation technology provider, using data from Dow Jones and FactSet. See our market data terms of use.