IBM, Caterpillar share gains lead Dow's 150-point jump

By MarketWatch Automation
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 14 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gNuMy_0dOZULCc00
By Marketwatch
DOW UPDATE

Shares of IBM and Caterpillar are seeing positive momentum Thursday morning, sending the Dow Jones Industrial Average into positive territory. The Dow (DJIA) is trading 150 points, or 0.4%, higher, as shares of IBM (IBM) and Caterpillar (CAT) have contributed to the blue-chip gauge's intraday rally. IBM's shares are up $3.09, or 2.5%, while those of Caterpillar are up $4.32 (2.1%), combining for a roughly 49-point bump for the Dow. Dow Inc. (DOW) Amgen Inc. (AMGN) and Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) are also contributing significantly to the gain. A $1 move in any of the Dow's 30 components results in a 6.59-point swing.

Editor's Note: This story was auto-generated by Automated Insights , an automation technology provider, using data from Dow Jones and FactSet. See our market data terms of use.

Related
MarketWatch

Bank of America Corp. stock outperforms competitors on strong trading day

Shares of Bank of America Corp. (BAC) rose 2.41% to $45.00 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around rough trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.87% to 4,668.67 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.08% to 35,897.64. Bank of America Corp. closed $3.69 below its 52-week high ($48.69), which the company reached on November 3rd.
STOCKS
Shore News Network

Nasdaq ends sharply lower as investors dump growth stocks

(Reuters) -The Nasdaq ended sharply lower on Thursday as the Federal Reserve’s announcement of a faster end to its pandemic-era stimulus pushed investors away from Big Tech and toward more economically sensitive sectors. Nvidia Apple Microsoft, Amazon and Tesla tumbled between 2.6% and 6.8%, hitting the Nasdaq and the...
STOCKS
NBC New York

Stock Futures Inch Higher Following Tech Sector Sell-Off

U.S. stock futures were slightly higher Thursday evening after a day in which tech names struggled, dragging the rest of the market down with them. Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.09%. S&P 500 futures rose 0.08% and Nasdaq 100 futures were flat. In regular trading, the tech-focused...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Tesla Inc. stock underperforms Thursday when compared to competitors

Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) slid 5.03% to $926.92 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around grim trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 2.47% to 15,180.43 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.08% to 35,897.64. Tesla Inc. closed $316.57 below its 52-week high ($1,243.49), which the company achieved on November 4th.
STOCKS
Investor's Business Daily

Dow Jones Futures: What The Tech Sell-Off Means For The Market Rally; Rivian Dives, FedEx Rises Late

Dow Jones futures tilted higher Thursday night, along with S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures, with FedEx (FDX) and Rivian earnings in focus overnight. A day after a powerful stock market rally, the major indexes were split, with big caps such as Apple (AAPL), Adobe (ADBE), Nvidia (NVDA), AMD (AMD) and Tesla stock leading the Nasdaq lower.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Adobe shares slammed premarket as guidance lags estimates

Shares of Adobe Inc. fell 7% in premarket trading Thursday, after the maker of software for the desktop, web and mobile apps matched profit estimates for its fiscal fourth quarter but offered guidance for fiscal 2022 that lagged consensus. Adobe posted net income of $1.233 billion, or $2.57 a share, for the quarter to Dec. 3, down from $2.250 billion, or $4.64 a share, in the year-earlier period. Adjusted per-share earnings came to $3.20, matching the FactSet consensus. Revenue rose to $4.110 billion from $3.424 billion a year ago, ahead of the $4.087 billion FactSet consensus. Ahead of an analyst day Thursday, the company offered guidance for fiscal 2022, targeting adjusted EPS of $3.70 and revenue of $17.90 billion. The FactSet consensus is for EPS of $14.26 and revenue of $18.20 billion. For the first quarter, it expects adjusted EPS of $3.35 and revenue of $4.23 billion, compared with a FactSet consensus of $3.39 and $4.33 billion. Shares have gained 26% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 25%.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dow's 63-point jump led by gains in Verizon Communications Inc., Travelers stocks

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is trading up Thursday afternoon with shares of Verizon Communications Inc. and Travelers seeing positive growth for the price-weighted average. Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) and Travelers (TRV) have contributed to the blue-chip gauge's intraday rally, as the Dow (DJIA) was most recently trading 63 points higher (0.2%). Verizon Communications Inc.'s shares have risen $2.31, or 4.6%, while those of Travelers have climbed $4.16, or 2.6%, combining for a roughly 43-point boost for the Dow. Other components contributing significantly to the gain include IBM (IBM) Goldman Sachs (GS) and Caterpillar (CAT) A $1 move in any one of the 30 components of the index results in a 6.59-point swing.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Netflix Inc. stock outperforms competitors despite losses on the day

Shares of Netflix Inc. NFLX, -2.31% slipped 2.31% to $591.06 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index. falling 0.87% to 4,668.67 and Dow Jones Industrial Average. DJIA,. -0.08%. falling 0.08% to 35,897.64. Netflix Inc. closed $109.93 short...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Nasdaq Composite gets shredded Thursday afternoon, heads for worst day in over 2 months

The Nasdaq Composite Index was sinking over 2.5% Thursday afternoon, putting the index on pace for the steepest daily loss since late September, as the market appeared to have a delayed reaction to the Federal Reserve's updated policy, which signaled three rate increases in 2022 and an accelerated pace of reductions of market-supportive asset purchases. The Nasdaq Composite was down 2.5% at 15,180, at last check, which would mark the worst day for the technology-heavy index since a 2.8% drop registered on Sept. 28, FactSet data show. The decline for the composite benchmark represent a reversal of earlier modest gains for the the broader market. The S&P 500 index was trading 0.8% lower at 4,672, after touching an intraday peak at 4,731, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average was trading less than 0.1% higher.
STOCKS
Benzinga

5 Highest Yielding Dow Jones Stocks

Created in 1896 by Charles Dow, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is one of the oldest and most followed equity indexes for overall stock market health. The Dow Jones Industrial Average consists of 30 stocks on a price-weighted basis. The index has changed its holdings many times throughout history and...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Valneva's stock is up 14% after the company shares promising data for its COVID-19 booster candidate

U.S.-listed shares of Valneva SE were up 14.9% in trading on Thursday after the company said in a news release that its experimental COVID-19 booster shot boosted antibody levels in people who were already vaccinated with Valneva's primary series of shots. The Phase 1/2 study assessed antibody levels between seven to eight months after participants had been fully vaccinated with the company's shots, which are still considered investigational. Valneva's inactivated COVID-19 vaccine has not been authorized or approved anywhere worldwide but is currently under review in the European Union and the U.K. The company is also testing its booster in a separate Phase 3 clinical trial and is planning to conduct a "heterologous booster trial," starting early next year. Valneva's stock has soared 108.4% over the last three months, while the S&P 500 has gained 5.1%.
INDUSTRY
Investor's Business Daily

IBD Stock Of The Day: Alcoa Leads Post-Fed Rally As AA Stock Clears Buy Point

* Not real-time data. All data shown was captured at 2:22PM EST on 12/16/2021. Alcoa (AA) is Thursday's IBD Stock Of The Day as the aluminum play, which is benefiting from constrained industry capacity, leads a broad-based metals rally. AA stock cleared a buy point from a double-bottom base, but closed slightly below that level.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Alphabet Inc. Cl A stock falls Thursday, underperforms market

Shares of Alphabet Inc. Cl A (GOOGL) shed 1.36% to $2,888.90 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.87% to 4,668.67 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.08% to 35,897.64. Alphabet Inc. Cl A closed $130.43 short of its 52-week high ($3,019.33), which the company reached on November 19th.
STOCKS
Investor's Business Daily

Dow Jones Rises But Nasdaq Tumbles As Tech Stocks Fall; Rivian Skids Ahead Of Earnings

Stocks were mixed midday Thursday, as the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 100 points but the Nasdaq tumbled. The Dow Jones industrials rose 0.3%, the S&P 500 slipped 0.3% and the Nasdaq fell 1.7% in the stock market today. Small caps tracked by the Russell 2000 slid 0.4%. Volume was higher on both major exchanges vs. the same time Wednesday.
STOCKS
FOXBusiness

Stocks tumble as Nasdaq paces drop

Late-day selling, driven by large-cap tech, paced the declines on Wall Street Thursday. The Nasdaq Composite fell 2.5%, while the S&P 500 dropped 0.9% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average bucked the downtrend notching a small gain of 0.08%. Ticker Security Last Change Change %. I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 35897.64...
STOCKS
investing.com

Two Dow Jones Stocks Down More Than 10% in 2021

The Dow Jones Industrial Average surged yesterday, welcoming warmly the Fed’s policy decisions to combat inflation. However, the market remains volatile with the uncertain economic outlook. Against this backdrop, we think it could be wise to avoid DJIA stocks Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) and Verizon Communications (VZ), which are both down more than 10% in price this year. Read on.The Dow Jones Industrial Average has performed solidly, returning 17.4% year-to-date. With the economy's gradual recovery due to an increasingly COVID-19 vaccinated population and the rise in industrial activity, the DJIA scaled new highs. The index hit its 52-week high of 36,565.73 on November 8, 2021. It surged 380 points yesterday, while the S&P 500 reported its second highest close of 2021.
STOCKS
