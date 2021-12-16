ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lady Bucks hold off rivals, 34-29

By RecordStaff
 14 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleFARWELL, PA – Ever since Bucktail knocked off Montgomery to claim the District 4 Class Softball Championship in 2019, there’s been a bitter rivalry between the Lady Bucks and Lady Raiders. That rivalry spilled over from the diamond to the hardwood on Wednesday night...

