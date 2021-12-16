Lady Bucks hold off rivals, 34-29

LOCK HAVEN, PA – In a total team effort, the Central Mountain Wildcat boy’s took a victory at their first dual meet of the season against Mount Carmel. Both of the relays (200 Medley and 200 Free) won tonight with the help of all 5 swimmers. Individually, Leisher Gugino and Jonathan Hughes won both of their events boosting the wildcat’s lead. Gabe Coakley and Owen Wunder stepped outside their comfort zones and swam new events tonight. Head coach, Scott Bair said, “I’m very proud of them for performing when their team needed them.” Jackson Walker continues to impress as he is improving every day. They ended up with a score of 57-41. The Wildcat’s next meet is Senior Night on Tuesday, Dec. 21. It will be held at LHU’s Zimmerli Pool at 4:30 p.m.with free admission. The team says “Come out to support your Wildcat seniors.”

LOCK HAVEN, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO