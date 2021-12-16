Fantasy Football IDP Report: Week 15

The last time we saw these teams match-up it was an impressive showing from the Chargers to go into Arrowhead and get a win. However, that wasn’t the same Chiefs that are playing this week and just about everyone in the league knows it at this point. If the Chargers can pull the home win on a short week, it’ll be a big tiebreaker in their favor, should they tie with the Chiefs at the end of the year. That being said, they’re a bit undermanned from what they were last time with Austin Ekeler, Mike Williams, Derwin James, and Rashawn Slater all potentials to miss the game. For the Chiefs, if you haven’t been paying attention, this could be the seventh straight game in which they allow 17 points or less to their opponents given who’s potentially missing for L.A.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO