VCU Men’s Basketball home game against Penn State canceled due to COVID protocols
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — VCU Men’s Basketball game against Penn State at the Siegel Center has been canceled due to COVID protocols, according to a tweet from the program.
VCU will continue to pursue alternative scheduling options.
The school said Tuesday’s game against New Hampshire has not been impacted by the changes.Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
