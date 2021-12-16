ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

VCU Men’s Basketball home game against Penn State canceled due to COVID protocols

By Tyler Thrasher
 14 hours ago

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — VCU Men’s Basketball game against Penn State at the Siegel Center has been canceled due to COVID protocols, according to a tweet from the program.

VCU will continue to pursue alternative scheduling options.

The school said Tuesday’s game against New Hampshire has not been impacted by the changes.

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

