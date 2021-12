There are only so many mugs you can buy for your friends and family during holiday grab bag season. With Christmas nearly two weeks away, there is still time to order your grab bag gift while staying within your holiday budget. Grab bags have become a popular tradition for friends and families, who contribute one gift per person. Typically, the gifts are considered small and should be appropriate for everyone participating. On the day of the exchange, the group will number the amount of bags in the pile and put those numbers in a hat. Those who draw a number will be given the bag labeled with that number.

SHOPPING ・ 7 DAYS AGO