ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

WESTCO holds Annual Stockholders Meeting

Panhandle Post
Panhandle Post
 14 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

The 80th Annual Stockholders’ Meeting of Western Cooperative Company (WESTCO) took place Wednesday, December 15 at the Westside Event Center in Alliance. Over 100 people attended the meeting. Controller Shawn Nelson presented the financial reports for the 2021 fiscal year, showing the cooperative had...

panhandlepost.com

Comments / 0

Related
WDVM 25

Council of Governments holds annual meeting, announces 2022 leadership

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments (COG) held their annual membership meeting in the District of Columbia on Wednesday. The members of the group discussed the accomplishments of 2021 and plans when looking ahead. District At-Large Councilmember Robert White, who served as the 2021 Board of Directors Chair for COG., said, “When […]
WASHINGTON, DC
voiceofmuscatine.com

Inflation a top concern as Iowa Farm Bureau holds annual meeting

The president of Iowa Farm Bureau fears inflation is going to wreak havoc on agriculture. Warren County farmer Craig Hill says it’s a major concern. “We think back to the 1970’s (with) energy prices and then, of course, commodity prices always lag a little bit (from) inflationary pressure. But rising interest rates and what that has to do with capital investments and so on.”
WARREN COUNTY, IA
morrowcountysentinel.com

SWCD holds annual banquet

CARDINGTON — The Morrow County Soil and Water Conservation District met for their 72nd annual banquet and meeting Saturday, Dec. 4. Held at the American Legion Post 97 home, the 150 members and guests present were served a fish dinner by members of Post 97 prior to the meeting.
MORROW COUNTY, OH
wesb.com

BRMC Annual Meeting December 15

Bradford Regional Medical Center’s annual meeting will be taking place Wednesday, December 15 at 9 AM. Mary LaRowe, interim president and chief executive officer of BRMC and Olean General parent organization Upper Allegheny Health System will present a report to the community at the meeting. The presentation is free and...
BRADFORD, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Erik Peterson
Person
Josh Payne
Finger Lakes Times

CCE-Yates annual meeting will be virtual

PENN YAN — The annual meeting of Cornell Cooperative Extension of Yates County once again will be held virtually this year due to Covid-19. The meeting will run from 6-7:30 p.m. Dec. 9 via Zoom. To register in advance, go to bit.ly/cceyates2021mtg. To attend via phone, call the CCE-Yates office...
YATES COUNTY, NY
kmrskkok.com

Pomme de Terre River Association Holds Annual Meeting

For the first time in about eight years, the Pomme de Terre River Association held an annual meeting. Over two dozen people interested in watershed issues gathered Tuesday night at Old No. 1 Southside to get updates on the organization and area waters. The Association receives some $1.2 million in grants to fund projects to improve the water quality in the area.
MINNESOTA STATE
WTOK-TV

Hundreds attend EMBDC annual meeting

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - East Mississippi Business Development Corporation’s annual meeting returned in a big way Thursday morning. Hundreds of business leaders, representatives and elected officials gathered in person this year to talk about the future of economic growth. “You’ll see from everybody here that they are excited about getting...
MERIDIAN, MS
Plainsman

City commission holds brief meeting

HURON — The Huron City Commission met regularly Monday evening with a brief agenda. Fire chief Ron Hines had the agenda item of focus for the evening, as the Huron Fire Department requested approval to apply for a 2021 Assistance to Firefighters Grant for up to $622,834.40 to purchase a Mobile Live Fire Training Unit and personal protective equipment. This was approved with authorization for Hines to sign the grant application and submit.
HURON, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stockholders#Fertilizer#The Board Of Directors#Westco#The Westside Event Center#The Annual Board Report
Morning Journal

Lorain County Community Action Agency to hold annual meeting online this year

Lorain County Community Action Agency will host its annual meeting with the community at 6 p.m., Dec. 15. This meeting of the Board of Directors typically is open to the public. However, it will take place virtually this year, according to a news release. Community members who would like to join are asked to contact CJ Faulk at cfaulk@lccaa.net for login information.
Pleasanton Express

AIC holds November meeting

The Atascosa Inter-Agency Council met on Thursday, Nov. 18, at the Pleasanton Civic Center. AIC is a partnership of over 50 agencies and businesses who provide services to Atascosa County residents. Those attending in person were Cheyenne Polk, Ceciley Koncaba, Lisa Akers, Trisha Gentry, Brianna Saroz, Elia Pardo, Dorothy Steelman, Jolene Leon, Dina Kaiser, Rey Valles, Chris Treviño and Tabitha Garza. Attending via Zoom were Selena Lopez, McMullen County Judge James Teal, Courtney Goss and Hilda Sisnero.
ATASCOSA COUNTY, TX
kwhi.com

COMMISSIONERS HOLD WORKSHOP MEETING

Washington County Commissioners Court held a Workshop Meeting this (Tuesday) morning to hear about the Medical Air Services Association Medical Transport Solutions benefit package. Keith Loeffler with MASA explained that all Washington County residents already have coverage paid for by the county if a resident is transported on the Washington County helicopter. The benefit package offered to the county would cover employees and family members if the Washington County helicopter was not available or if they are out of state. The benefit package would also cover ground transport costs associated with the accident.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TX
bizjournals

CBRE Acquisition Holdings stockholders approve Altus Power merger

A CBRE-backed SPAC's stockholders have approved its merger with Altus Power. The deal with CBRE Acquisition Holdings is set to be completed on Dec. 9, and about 90.3% of the votes placed approved the business combination including about 60% of the outstanding shares of CBAH common stock not owned by CBRE Group, Inc. affiliates or executives.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
KOIN 6 News

Newberg holds meeting to look for superintendent

NEWBERG, Ore. (KOIN) — The Newberg School District needs a new superintendent, and the district’s school board is ready for the public listen in on the conversation. On Tuesday, Dec. 7, the NSD will hold a special school district meeting for a discussion of a short-term contract superintendent and to begin the process to find […]
NEWBERG, OR
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Board of Revenue Estimates Approves Another $1 Billion Write-Up for Fiscal Years 2022, 2023

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (December 14, 2021) – The Maryland Board of Revenue Estimates voted today to once again increase the revenue projections for Fiscal Year 2022 to $21.6 billion, representing a $495 million increase from the September estimates. Additionally, the Board, which consists of Comptroller Peter Franchot, Treasurer Nancy Kopp and Budget Secretary David Brinkley, adjusted the official […] The post Board of Revenue Estimates Approves Another $1 Billion Write-Up for Fiscal Years 2022, 2023 appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
POLITICS
freedom929.com

NOBLE VILLAGE BOARD MEETING

(NOBLE) The Noble Village Board met this past Monday night in regular session. The Board : approved the payment of all Village bills as presented : adopted the ordinance for the levy and collection of taxes for fiscal year 2022 – the levied amount is at $83,674, an increase of 4.99 percent from last year : approved an agreement to exchange land between the Village and Jeff and Peggy Runyon, concerning the property needed for the Village’s drive-up window addition to the west of Village Hall : approved the calendar for 2022 Village Board and Zoning meetings : noted that Republic Services will initiate a rate increase for customers inside the Village limits beginning January 1st, 2022 – that’s from the current $14.26 to $14.67 : noted that the future meetings for the Village Board will return to Village Hall in the new year with face masks required until further notice : noted that Village Hall will be closed all on Christmas Eve, December 24th, and the following Monday, December 27th, and on New Year’s Eve, December 31st, and Monday, January 3rd, for the holidays : and with the second Village Board meeting in December (27th) cancelled, the next regular meeting for the Noble Village Board will be January 10th, 2022 at the Noble Village Hall.
NOBLE, IL
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe Airport to receive funding from Infrastructure bill

MONROE, la (KTVE/KARD)–U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy announced Wednesday that Louisiana airports will receive $35,689,010 million in funding this year from his bipartisan infrastructure investment and jobs act. This amount is in addition to Louisiana’s annual funding under the Airport Improvement Program because of the IIJA. This additional funding only accounts for fiscal year 2022. Louisiana can expect to receive similar sums of funding for […]
MONROE, LA
Panhandle Post

Panhandle Post

Alliance, NE
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Alliance, Chadron and Nebraska Panhandle News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://panhandlepost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy