Oklahoma lawmaker proposes bill to strengthen ban on CRT

By Brady Halbleib
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa
 14 hours ago
An Oklahoma lawmaker is working to enforce the state’s ban on the teaching of critical race theory. Representative Jim Olsen is proposing a bill that would limit what teachers can talk about when it comes to how race is taught in the classroom.

The bill would prohibit Oklahoma universities and school districts from teaching components of the 1619 Project. Specifically, that the nation was founded on slavery and that racism is part of the modern American experience.

The bill would prohibit:

  • Any teaching that America has more culpability than other nations for the institution of slavery;
  • That one race is the unique oppressor of slavery;
  • That another race is the unique victim of slavery;
  • That America had slavery more extensively and for a later period of time than other nations; or
  • The primary and overarching purpose for the founding of America was the initiation and perpetuation of slavery.

Representative Olsen says he has no issue with historical facts but he wants further guidance on those facts.

"It doesn't prohibit anybody from teaching that America had slavery, that it was evil and that we're better for, it doesn't prohibit teaching that we're better for not having slavery," Olsen said.

