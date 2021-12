A Texas man found was found guilty on Friday of murdering his wife who had asked for a divorce the day after their marriage, officials said. Tareq Alkayyali, 39, of Arlington, was found guilty of strangling to death his 23-year-old wife Wasam Moussa in May 2019 — just days after she arrived in Texas to visit her husband from her home country of Jordan, the Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney’s Office said in a release.

TEXAS STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO