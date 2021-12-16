ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sensex snaps 4-day losing streak, gains 113 points

 18 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleMumbai (India), December 16 (ANI): Snapping four successive sessions of loss the Indian equities markets benchmark Sensex closed 113 points higher on Thursday. Good buying support in Bajaj Finance, Infosys, and the heavyweight Reliance Industries helped the benchmark index closed in the positive for the first time this week....

