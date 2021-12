Outgoing Virginia Governor Ralph Northam proposed his biennial budget Thursday and says in the past four years, Virginia has generated record economic growth with 80 billion dollars in capital investments, created 100 thousand new jobs, and put away more than two and a half billion dollars in surplus funds in the state’s saving account. The press releases says Northam’s budget is a reflection of the Governor’s historic leadership as the most economically successful governor in Virginia’s history, by building on the priorities of his last four budgets. Education, equity, and investments in working Virginian’s.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO