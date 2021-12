Pittsburgh star quarterback and Heisman Trophy finalist Kenny Pickett announced on Thursday night that he will sit out the Panthers' matchup against Michigan State in the Peach Bowl as he begins to train for the 2022 NFL Draft. Pickett is projected as a potential first-round pick, and his decision means that both teams will play without their top stars — Michigan State running back Kenneth Walker III also announced on Thursday that he would skip the Peach Bowl to prepare for the draft.

NFL ・ 4 HOURS AGO