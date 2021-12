GETTYSBURG, Pa. – The Gettysburg College men’s soccer program will host a One Day Identification Camp on Sunday, December 19th. The College Identification Camp is a one-day event that is designed for players who have aspirations to compete at the college level and/or are considering Gettysburg College as their college choice. The camp will provide a challenging environment and give players the opportunity to experience a collegiate soccer training session.

GETTYSBURG, PA ・ 16 HOURS AGO