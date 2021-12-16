The Salvation Army of St. Joseph and Branch counties is in desperate need of volunteers for its Red Kettle Campaign.

As of Dec. 15, its total was $11,516, compared to approximately $30,500 last year.

“With the milder weather forecasted ahead for this time of year, it is hoped that we can close a lot of the gap, but we cannot do it without volunteer bell ringers,” said Major Tim Sell.

Since all contributions remain local, each Salvation Army location cannot depend on other units for any shortfalls in fund raising.

“Our Angel Tree, Blue Goose, Bent Prop Pub, Omni Credit Union, and the Marine Corps Toys for Tots toy collections have been awesome, and we use holiday funding to meet various needs all year round,” Major Sell said.

Examples of year-round needs are:

Summer camping opportunities for youth

Rent assistance

Utility assistance

Emergency food pantry

Noon meal feeding program

“Pathway of Hope” for families wanting to break the cycle of poverty

The Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign continues through 2 p.m. Christmas Eve.

“We of course need every hour possible to reach our $60,000 goal, and the last 2-3 days are especially crucial,” said Major Sell.

To volunteer as a Bell Ringer, visit www.RegisterToRing.com and enter either a Sturgis, Coldwater, or Three Rivers zip code for locations nearest you.

Contributions are also possible:

By mail to 501 N. Fourth St., Sturgis, MI 49091

www.SASturgis.org

1 800-SALARMY

Facebook link: The Salvation Army – Sturgis

This article originally appeared on Sturgis Journal: Salvation Army urgently needs volunteers