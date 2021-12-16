ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

WXLV Morning Update

By Pree Nayak
abc45.com
 14 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleWinston-Salem, N.C. — A portion of Gretchen lane will be closed...

abc45.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

CDC recommends Moderna, Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines over J&J's

Dec 16 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday recommended Americans choose to receive one of two other authorised COVID-19 vaccines over Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ.N) shot, due to rare but sometimes fatal cases of blood-clotting. The CDC's move came after its Advisory Committee on...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Associated Press

Judge rejects Purdue Pharma’s sweeping opioid settlement

A federal judge rejected OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma’s bankruptcy settlement of thousands of lawsuits over the opioid epidemic Thursday because of a provision that would protect members of the Sackler family from facing litigation of their own. U.S. District Judge Colleen McMahon in New York found that federal bankruptcy...
INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greensboro, NC
Greensboro, NC
Government
City
Winston-salem, NC
City
Lexington, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Space Heater#Wxlv Morning#Pti

Comments / 0

Community Policy