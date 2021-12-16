ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Another warm afternoon ahead

By Amber Kulick
wtvy.com
 14 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleSYNOPSIS – Temperatures on the mild side to start off the day everyone waking up in the 50s, visibility looks good for now could see a few areas of fog later into the morning hours. Temperatures today will warm up into the middle 70s with a slight chance of a shower...

www.wtvy.com

KELOLAND TV

Light Snow Possible to the Northeast on Friday; Mainly Quiet Afterward; Storm Center PM Update: Thursday, December 16

After a very active afternoon and evening on Wednesday, we get in on a brief break as we head into the night. While cloud cover does increase, much of the region remains pretty quiet across KELOLAND. Overnight lows fall into the teens through much of the region, with some exceptions on the “milder” side to the south and colder side to the northeast.
ENVIRONMENT
1011now.com

Much calmer for Thursday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After a wild Wednesday, the weather pattern will quiet down for the next several days. Temperatures will be more typical for mid to late December. Mainly sunny and cooler Thursday with highs in the mid 40s and a west wind 5 to 15 mph. Tonight will...
LINCOLN, NE
WLUC

Strong winds continue as storm moves through

A strong storm system will continue lifting to Ontario. Strong winds with gusts 45-60mph will continue during the day. This will cause more power outages, downed powerlines/trees/branches, and wind damage. The strong winds end tonight. During the day we will see the light drizzle transition to snow. Snow showers will mainly be across the western U.P. Accumulations will range around 3-5″ in the higher elevations across the west. While accumulations will be low with strong winds blowing snow will be a big issue this afternoon/evening. Set aside from this roads could become icy as temperatures fall below freezing by the afternoon. Looking ahead, temperatures will be more seasonal through next week.
ENVIRONMENT
13 WHAM

Near-Record Warmth for Rochester

Rochester, NY (WHAM) - Expect an amazingly warm day for December today. We'll see high temperatures range from the low to mid 60s this afternoon. As it stands, the record high is 62, set in 1894. We'll see some sunshine through the morning, but clouds will increase again through the afternoon.
ROCHESTER, NY
Idaho8.com

A few snow showers Thursday night and Friday, cold weekend ahead

Cold and breezy as our cold front departs, leaving us with highs below freezing for much of the region. OVERNIGHT: Chance of snow with winds at 10-15 MPH, gusts around 20 MPH. Overnight lows around 20°. FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with winds around 10-15 MPH, mostly cloudy with a few...
ENVIRONMENT
KULR8

Prepare For Light Snow & Cold Wind Chills

Thursday night a cold front will track southeast across the region bringing in a light chance for snow (accumulations around a trace to 2"). Cold temperatures and low wind chills can be expected throughout the day Friday with overnight lows ranging between 10 degrees above and below zero, with wind chills as low as -35.
ENVIRONMENT
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
wbtw.com

Warming into the weekend ahead of a cold front

Sunny, warm weather will continue through the rest of the week. The area of high pressure that has brought sunshine all week long will shift offshore today, allowing warmer weather to move into the Carolinas. High temperatures will warm into the low 70s today, then low to mid 70s Friday.
ENVIRONMENT
wcbi.com

Staying unseasonably warm ahead of rain Saturday

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Spring-like warmth will continue the next few days before rain arrives Saturday. THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, warm, and breezy at times with highs in the middle 70s. Much of the day will be dry, but some heavier showers and isolated storms could move into northern and northwestern parts of the region this evening. There is a nearby level 1 marginal risk of severe storms, but for now we do not expect any issues locally.
COLUMBUS, MS
FOX Carolina

Warm Friday ahead of Saturday showers

Temperatures soar well above normal for Friday and Saturday, with showers moving in for the first half of the weekend. Cooler weather arrives on Sunday. Expect partly cloudy skies with lows in the 48-52 range tonight. Friday will be mostly cloudy but still warm with highs near 70 area-wide, only a few degrees shy of record heat.
ENVIRONMENT
kxnet.com

Colder Air Has Arrived

Even with sunshine building in, temperatures today will be rather cold, as daytime highs only reach the single digits and teens. For tomorrow, temperatures will struggle to warm up above the teens once more, and overnight lows will fall below 0 for many over the next few nights. More chances for snow will arrive tomorrow with temperatures remaining at or below seasonal averages as we head into the weekend, with the best chance for a few inches of snow accumulation across our northwest. Sunday will see temperatures warm up, but colder air returns quickly by the start of next week with minimal chances for precipitation.
ENVIRONMENT
News Channel 25

Another Warm Day Friday

The warmth of this week will continue into Friday. A weak front will wash out across the area tonight, but we may be a couple of degrees cooler with lows in the 60s. We should rebound quickly Friday with upper 70s and low 80s expected. A few showers and isolated storms are possible, but the main event will hold off until the weekend.
ENVIRONMENT
kptv.com

Thursday morning FOX 12 weather forecast (12/16)

Here is the FOX 12 weather forecast for the morning of Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021. Thursday, December 16th, 3:15 A.M. The weather is calming down today, with just a few light showers expected today. Temperatures will also remain too warm this morning for there to be freezing like we saw Tuesday morning. Expect a few light showers as you head out the door, then a mostly cloudy day, but some sun breaks throughout the day. After late morning, it should be dry for the most part, with just the threat of a shower this afternoon. The evening will be dry and mostly cloudy, with clouds decreasing overnight. Highs today will reach the mid 40s in the metro.
ENVIRONMENT
Boston

Here’s what to expect from Friday’s weather forecast

One more mild day is expected on Friday before the weather takes on a more wintry feel this weekend. Friday looks sunny and windy with highs in the 50s, according to forecasters. Periods of rain and snow are possible on Saturday and Saturday night. Highs Saturday and Sunday are expected...
ENVIRONMENT
KGUN 9

Frosty mornings will give way to seasonally warm afternoons

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Patchy fog and frost can be expected this morning, especially in areas to our south and east. After a cold start to the day, temps will warm to the mid 60s in Tucson with less wind. Afternoon highs will warm back up closer to average...
TUCSON, AZ
KESQ News Channel 3

Chilly start to the day

Morning lows were well into the 30s and 40s today. Highs will remain in the lower 60s today, with only minimal increases for the weekend. A cold air mass in place shows little sign of moving anytime soon, so cooler than normal conditions will prevail. Expect some breeziness this afternoon and evening thanks to a The post Chilly start to the day appeared first on KESQ.
ENVIRONMENT
wtvy.com

Warm Weather Continues

SYNOPSIS – Our warm pattern continues into late-week, but some changes are on the way for the weekend. Rain chances will increase later Saturday ahead of a cold front, but we’ll turn drier for Sunday and Monday. Another rain-maker is on track for Tuesday. TONIGHT – Partly cloudy,...
ENVIRONMENT

