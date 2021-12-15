ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Daily Log 12.14.2021

Cambridge, Massachusetts
Cambridge, Massachusetts
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d2Kwm_0dOZOcnb00

Cambridge Police Daily Log: December 14th, 2021

Type #

Date & Time

12/14/202100:51

INCIDENT 21009126

SHOTSPOTTER ACTIVATION

SCHOOL ST

Cambridge Police responded to School Street for a ShotSpotter activation. A search of the area during the initial and follow-up daytime response located no evidence of any potential gunshot activity.

12/14/202104:55

INCIDENT 21009127

B&E NIGHTTIME FOR FELONY C266 S16

WILLIAM ST A

Cambridge Police arrested Christopher Canderozzi, 34, 112 South Hampton Street in Boston, for Breaking and Entering Nighttime with intent to commit a Felony and an outstanding arrest warrant. Police were called to a Williams Street residence for a report of a breaking and entering in progress. The victim and a witness stated that a man had broken into their apartment through the backdoor and then fled the scene. It was discovered that the man had removed the screen to the backdoor in the process of breaking in. Police located Canderozzi, fitting the suspect description provided by the witness/victim, three blocks from the scene. The witness confirmed he was the perpetrator after a show-up was conducted.

12/14/202108:34

INCIDENT 21009129

DESTRUCTION OF PROPERTY +$1200, MALICIOUS C266 S12

CHESTNUT ST

A Cambridge resident called Cambridge Police Tele-Serve to report vandalism to her vehicle. The vehicle was damaged by a fiberglass plank that was left on scene. Damage was done to the hood and windshield.

12/14/202109:42

INCIDENT 21009130

MOTOR VEH, LARCENY OF C266 S28

ROBERTS RD

A Cambridge resident called Cambridge Police Tele-Serve to report her vehicle stolen from the front of her residence.

12/14/202109:52

INCIDENT 21009131

YIELD AT INTERSECTION, FAIL * C89 S8

BOW ST

Cambridge Police documented a motor vehicle crash on Massachusetts Ave involving a bus.

12/14/202111:15

INCIDENT 21009133

DESTRUCTION OF PROPERTY -$1200, MALICIOUS C266 S12

BROADWAY

A Cambridge business owner reports a man known to him smeared fees on his shop window.

12/14/202112:18

INCIDENT 21009138

ASSAULT C265 S13A

JFK ST

Cambridge Police responded to JFK for a report of motor vehicle crash with no personal injury involving a bus and a parked construction vehicle. While en route, a detail Officer on scene relayed to responding Officers that the bus driver claimed he was assaulted by the operator of the truck when he was inquiring about his damaged vehicle. Police Officers on scene spoke to both parties and both claimed to be assaulted by each other.

12/14/202114:15

INCIDENT 21009142

LARCENY UNDER $1200 C266 S30(1)

LAND BLVD

A Boston resident called Cambridge Police Tele-Serve to report a larceny while they were at a conference at a hotel.

12/14/202114:17

INCIDENT 21009140

LARCENY UNDER $1200 C266 S30(1)

MAGAZINE ST

Cambridge Police took a report of a past larceny of a bicycle.

12/14/202114:53

INCIDENT 21009143

UNFOUNDED REPORT

CAMBRIDGE ST

Cambridge Police completed a threats report that took place at the corner of Cambridge Street and Marion Street.

12/14/202116:07

INCIDENT 21009144

CHARLES ST

Cambridge Police took a report for a past assault.

12/14/202116:08

INCIDENT 21009145

LARCENY UNDER $1200 C266 S30(1)

MASSACHUSETTS AVE

Cambridge Police took a report for a larceny.

12/14/202116:12

INCIDENT 21009149

SEAT BELT, FAIL WEAR * C90 S13A

MASSACHUSETTS AVE

A resident of Marlborough was summonsed for operating a motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license after they were observed operating their motor vehicle in the marked restricted bus only lane in front of the 2500 block of Massachusetts Avenue. The operator was also cited for failing to wear a seat belt.

12/14/202116:15

INCIDENT 21009146

B&E MV IN DAYTIME OR NIGHTTIME FOR MISDEMEANOR C26

GREEN ST

Cambridge Police took a report for a breaking and entering into a motor vehicle that occurred on Green Street.

12/14/202116:26

INCIDENT 21009148

LEWDNESS, OPEN AND GROSS C272 S16

BROADWAY

Cambridge Police took Calebre Predelus, 22, 66 Winthrop Street in Cambridge, in custody for Open and Gross Lewdness.

12/14/202118:07

INCIDENT 21009153

LARCENY FROM BUILDING C266 S20

LANDSDOWNE ST

Cambridge Police responded to Landsdowne Street for reports of a larceny in progress. En route to that location, the Emergency Communication Center informed officers that the suspect was still on scene. Officers located a male party at that location matching the description provided by ECC through the reporting party. Richard Payne, 46, 402 Massachusetts Avenue in Cambridge, was observed actively attempting to steal bike parts from a garage. Subsequently, Payne was charged with Larceny from a Building. While detaining Payne, officers observed Payne spit bodily fluid in the direction of the reporting party while screaming obscenities. Payne was then charged with Assault and placed under arrest.

12/14/202118:41

INCIDENT 21009154

CRIMINAL HARASSMENT

BRATTLE ST

Cambridge Police took a report for harassment.

12/14/202119:34

INCIDENT 21009155

IDENTITY FRAUD

CLINTON ST

Cambridge Police documented an identity fraud report that took place on Clinton Street.

12/14/202120:12

INCIDENT 21009159

UNINSURED MOTOR VEHICLE C90 S34J

BROOKFORD ST

Cambridge Police responded to Brookford Street for a report of a blocked driveway. Officers found that the vehicle had a revoked registration due to lack of insurance. The suspect vehicle was towed and its plates were seized. The owner was identified and was summonsed for an uninsured motor vehicle.

12/14/202120:22

INCIDENT 21009157

JFK ST

The Manager of a restaurant located at JFK Street reports that an employee stole money from the business over a weekend.

12/14/202123:43

INCIDENT 21009160

MISC. REPORT TYPE

HENRY ST

Cambridge Police located an abandoned bicycle.

Cambridge, Massachusetts

Cambridge, Massachusetts

