Earlier this year, The Addams Family 2 made its debut not only in theaters, but also on Premium VOD streaming platforms, and for those who might not have gotten the chance to check out the animated adventure or want to add it to their physical media collection, the film is set to be landing on Blu-ray and DVD next month, as well as Digital HD. If the film's physical media debut isn't exciting enough for audiences, these releases will also bring with them a variety of special features that shed insight into how the experience was developed. Learn more about the release below before The Addams Family 2 hits Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital HD on January 18, 2022.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO