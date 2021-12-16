ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Suspect wanted in KY attempts to hide pot, Xanax in mouth

By Laura Schweizer
 14 hours ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 24-year-old man wanted by police is now faced with numerous charges after an incident in Goodlettsville on Wednesday.

According to an arrest warrant, around 7 p.m. police were called to a suspicious car parked outside a medical office located at 314 Bluebird Dr. in Goodlettsville. Officers said they went to talk to the passenger, Isiah Bell, who reportedly gave them a false name. As authorities were waiting for information from dispatch, they said Hall then ran.

14 pounds of marijuana seized at Nashville International Airport

After responding officers took Bell into custody and placed him in the back of a patrol car, they said he tried to hide a bag of marijuana. Bell was then taken out of the car to retrieve the bag, but officials said they saw something in his mouth.

An affidavit stated when Hall was asked to spit it out, he spat out a bag of marijuana. Within the bag were four gloves — one filled with more marijuana, and another had 10 Xanax pills inside of it, police said. The total weight of marijuana was reportedly two ounces.

CRIME TRACKER : Read the latest crime reports from across Middle Tennessee

During a search, officers also found approximately two grams of methamphetamine on Bell.

Police learned Bell had three active warrants, two out of Louisville, KY, and one in Sumner County.

