Senator Jeff Jackson suspends US Senate campaign, endorses Beasley; ‘won’t be participating in costly, divisive primary’

(WGHP) — A US Senate hopeful has endorsed his opponent.

Senator Jeff Jackson has dropped his campaign for the United States Senate and endorsed Cheri Beasley.

“I’m so proud of what we’ve accomplished, but everyone needs to know when to step aside,” said Senator Jackson. “Cheri Beasley has served this state honorably for over two decades and has always fought for justice. She’ll be a great U.S. Senator for North Carolina. Unlike the Republicans in this race, we won’t be participating in a costly and divisive primary. If we’re going to flip this seat in November, we need to unite – and we need to unite behind Cheri.”

Jackson held a town hall in all 100 North Carolina counties in just 100 days, visited more than a dozen colleges and universities.

Jackson’s camp says he will “continue to bring that energy to electing Democrats across the state and flipping North Carolina’s U.S. Senate seat in 2022.”

North Carolina Democratic Party Chair Bobbie Richardson released the following statement:

“I commend Senator Jackson and his team on an admirable and hard-fought campaign and am grateful for his voice in the primary. As we look forward to 2022, North Carolina Democrats stand strong, unified, and ready to take on whichever Republican emerges from the battle on the other side.”

Cheri Beasley’s team released this statement in regard to Jackson’s decision:

“Senator Jackson brought attention to the issues important to so many North Carolinians, and I know he will continue to do meaningful work in the state Senate. I’m grateful to have his support in this race,” said Beasley.



“This election is bigger than any one person. It is about the people of our state, and having a Senator who will fight to lower health care costs, create good-paying jobs, take action on climate change, and work hard for every person in our state – no matter what your zip code is or how much money you make. As a judge and later Chief Justice, I’ve stood up for justice and fairness and that’s exactly what I’ll do as U.S. Senator.”

According to Cheri Beasley’s camp, State Senator Jackson joins over 200 leaders across the state in endorsing Cheri Beasley for Senate.

Ted Budd and Pat McCrory are among Republicans vying for this seat in 2022.

On the GOP side, Jen Banwart of Holly Springs, Lee A. Brian of Clayton, Benjamin E. Griffiths of Cleveland, Charles Kenneth Moss of Randleman and Lichia Sibhatu of Raleigh have filed for candidacy in this race. Democrats who have submitted their candidacy are Constance “Lov” Johnson of Charlotte and Rett Newton of Beaufort.

