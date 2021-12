New! Listen to our weekly View in Review podcast. With Whoopi Goldberg absent due to COVID protocols — the longtime moderator, who is fully vaccinated and boosted, was in close contact with someone who tested positive, but tested negative earlier today — The View operated with just a three-person panel this morning, but that didn't stop the ladies from making headlines. In a surprising move, Sunny Hostin defended Elon Musk, the TIME Person of the Year, after Joy Behar and Sara Haines insisted he's undeserving of the honor. "I think he's helping save the world," said Hostin, citing his commitment to fighting climate change. "He's a different type of gazillionaire."

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO