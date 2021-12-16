Stunning Longport, NJ Mansion Has the Most Magnificent Views on the East Coast

Research suggests the American bumblebee has already disappeared in several states, and the species looks to be headed in the same direction right here in New Jersey. According to a petition to get the American bumblebee, "one of the most iconic native pollinators in North America," listed as an endangered species in the United States, its relative population has dropped by 85% in the Garden State. It's nowhere to be found, meanwhile, in Idaho, Maine, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont, and Wyoming.
