ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

2022 Home Design Trends

By Fabulous Arizona
fabulousarizona.com
 18 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleIs it your New Year’s resolution to switch some things up design-wise...

fabulousarizona.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
yankodesign.com

This luxury holiday home is every grown-up & child’s dream with an architecture designed to deliver ultimate fun!

If you have ever dreamed of having a treehouse, a pool, a slide, and more in your house but gave it all up because grown-ups can’t have fun, then do I have good news for you! PLA2 is a luxury house is made to incorporate the most fun activities – both indoor and outdoor – into its architecture and interior design. It is an extension of the Z9 resort in Thailand and therefore the holiday vibe is continued with PLA2. The floating villa lets you enjoy water rafting, karaoke, laze by the pool or sleep in the giant net over the water while still living in a modern structure.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Architectural Digest

The Best Kitchen Cabinet Paint Colors, According to 18 Designers

Choosing kitchen cabinet paint colors that will make your cupboards pop may seem like an impossible task when there are so many brands and shades to choose from. But whether your inclination is to go for a classic white or think outside the box a bit with a moody hue, there are plenty of designer-approved options that you should feel confident about choosing. Below, 18 designers weigh in on the kitchen cabinet paint colors that they find to be ultra-dreamy and perfect for your DIY painting job.
INTERIOR DESIGN
thespruce.com

10 Mistakes People Make When Renovating Their Kitchens, According to Designers

Renovating your home can be an absolute blast—or it can be a total disaster. The difference depends on how you prepare yourself, what your overall process is, and what common mistakes you intentionally avoid. From paint color to cabinets, the ‘triangle’ between your main appliances, to the overall ambiance of the space, there are many aspects to consider when tearing apart and rebuilding your kitchen.
INTERIOR DESIGN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Phoenix, AZ
Lifestyle
City
Phoenix, AZ
Local
Arizona Lifestyle
goodhousekeeping.com

27 Beautiful White Bathroom Designs That Showcase Crisp, Timeless Style

To those up-to-date on the most recent, eye-catching home decor trends, a white bathroom may seem like an ultra-safe option. But, an all-white bathroom can communicate cleanliness, luster and polished simplicity in a way few other designs can. A no-nonsense look that generates a feeling of serenity, the white bathroom is a certified classic.
INTERIOR DESIGN
yankodesign.com

Top 10 Tiny Homes of 2021

It’s my favorite time of the year – when I get to explore and dive into the best tiny homes we’ve seen in the entire year! Sustainability has been running on everybody’s mind. Ever since the pandemic shook up our world, we’re trying to incorporate sustainability into every aspect of our life, including our homes! And, with everyone aspiring toward’s eco-friendly and mindful ways of living, tiny homes have completely taken over the world of architecture and cemented their place as sustainable, minimal, and economical micro-living setups. What started off as a cute little trend is now turning into a serious option for home spaces. They are a space-saving and eco-friendly living solution that reduces the load on Mother Earth! They’re simple and minimal alternatives to the imposing and materialistic homes that seem to have taken over. And, we’ve curated a wide range of micro-home setups that totally grabbed our attention in 2021! From an original tiny home in the countryside that is the ultimate freedom from the city to a bilevel tiny cabin that comes with a 100-square-foot floor plan – there’s a tiny home out there for everyone!
HOME & GARDEN
dornob.com

Off-Grid Living Gets Luxurious in This Tiny Modern Cabin by DDAA

Prefabricated cabins just keep getting more impressive. Once thought of as rustic and low-budget, tiny structures in the woods can now be as luxurious as you want them to be. Some are even able to aesthetically rival any small home you can find in an urban environment. The new Cabin A24 by Dev Desai Architects & Associates (DDAA) is a prime example of this, with a gorgeous faceted form, two all-glass walls, and an interior resembling a high-end hotel suite.
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
Axios Charlotte

Behind the scenes of Charlotte’s most beautiful closets

This content was produced in partnership with California Closets. California Closets has been transforming closets (and more) in Charlotte homes since 1996. Over the years, they’ve done it all, from tiny reach-ins to closets the size of most people’s bedrooms. But no matter the size, they have every detail down to a science from the […] The post Behind the scenes of Charlotte’s most beautiful closets appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Domaine

17 Essential Design Styles Everyone Should Know

No one wants to be put in a box, particularly when it comes to design. Gone are the days when showrooms and well-designed homes were crafted to be picture-perfect representations of a particular aesthetic or design school. Today, good design is all about blending and adapting design styles to suit your space, tastes, and personal style. It’s all about drawing inspiration from different design styles and putting them together in a way that feels cohesive, is aesthetically pleasing, and—most importantly—fulfills the needs of the people using the space.
INTERIOR DESIGN
bigeasymagazine.com

Polished Concrete Flooring: Why is it the New Design Trend of 2021?

It’s becoming increasingly popular to employ materials that are both stylish and low-maintenance in today’s homes. Polished concrete floors are becoming increasingly popular as a long-term design option because of their durability and aesthetic diversity. Even though concrete has always been an appealing material to work with, the trend is booming in 2021. If you are unsure about using concrete flooring, schedule free consultation with professionals for expert advice.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Fox 59

Hottest trends for home remodeling projects

INDIANAPOLIS – For the past two years, many people have spent more time than normal at home. If you’re sick of that old carpet or want to think about what a kitchen makeover may look like, now is the time. Drexel Interiors has a lot of customers considering...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Interior Design
Houston Agent Magazine

Hot interior design trends for the new year, from Houzz

The home remodeling platform Houzz has compiled their 2022 trend forecast: a list of 10 interior design predictions. The styles are compiled based on surveys and observations from the expansive Houzz community, which includes design professionals and millions of site visitors. 1. Multiple window banks. Who doesn’t dream of a...
INTERIOR DESIGN
lushome.com

Modern Wall Coverings, Interior Design Trends, Inspiring Ideas

Modern wall coverings dramatically change the interior design. Stylish wallpaper patterns and color combinations are a fabulous way to revamp home interiors and offices. Stylish murals, contemporary digital wallpaper designs, florals, and bright geometric patterns refresh living spaces and make stylish statements. Check out the Lushome collection of modern wallpaper designs and wall decorating ideas, get inspired to transform your rooms, and begin a new year on a happy note.
INTERIOR DESIGN
probuilder.com

Design Tricks to Brighten Winter Homes

As the final golden colors of the year give way to gloomy skies and barren trees in the winter months, Housing Design Matters suggests amplifying home design with interior and exterior lighting, heating, and pops of color. Pendant fixtures and wall washers can illuminate artwork inside the home and brighten...
INTERIOR DESIGN
hunker.com

The Design Trends That Will Be Popular in 2022, According to Jeremiah Brent

When he's not working on eco-conscious collaborations or furniture collections, interior designer and TV personality Jeremiah Brent is offering plenty of expertise. Case in point: Yelp's 2022 trend report, which includes insights from Brent on everything from wallpaper to decor accents. "To forecast trends for the coming year, our data...
INTERIOR DESIGN
ArchDaily

3D Printing, Prefabrication, and Interior Design: Construction Trends for 2022

3D Printing, Prefabrication, and Interior Design: Construction Trends for 2022. Jorge Drexler sings, in one of his songs, that “we always look at the river, contemplating the other riverbank”. Beyond understanding everything that was done, looking back at the past year can serve to get some clues about the future. This 2021, we published more than 160 articles in the Materials & Products section, covering a wide range of topics. From complex concepts such as 4D printing or very little processed materials such as hempcrete and bamboo, drawing a retrospective of the covered themes and understanding what interested our readers the most is an interesting exercise to foreshadow some trends in the future of the construction field. Looking at our most viewed articles, three large themes are evident: 3D printing, pre-fabrication, and interior renovation. Below, we present a compilation of each topic, reflecting on what we can dare to say about the trends in the construction industry that should consolidate in 2022.
HOME & GARDEN
ETOnline.com

Design Expert Scott Baxter Shares His Tips for Transforming Your Living Space for the New Year

Scott Baxter, CEO and founder of SA Baxter Design Studio & Foundry, and Scott Alexander Scents, is the go-to guy for revamping your living space. The New York-based entrepreneur specializes in distinctive hardware, architectural lighting and unique finishes, all made to enable design and break the mold, and now he's sharing his tips on how to do just that.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Domaine

Foraged Décor Is the Effortlessly Cool Design Trend We're Craving

When it comes to producing beautiful things, Mother Nature is a creative genius. No wonder so many decorators steal her looks —or at least, borrow her castoffs. But you don’t need a design degree or an HGTV show to play around with foraged décor. From dried leaves to beautiful rocks, plenty of nature's beauty can double as gorgeous design.
INTERIOR DESIGN

Comments / 0

Community Policy