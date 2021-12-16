“Merry Christmas” is all the upbeat holiday feelings wrapped into a song

Hometown: Pleasantville, New York (now Los Angeles) Song: “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas”. In Their Words: “‘Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas’ has always been one of my favorite holiday songs. I really connected with the lyrics of this particular version, because it speaks so much about holding on and knowing that, even though times are tough right now, it will get better. It’s amazing to me that, even though the song was written in the 1940s, it’s as relevant to the present day as ever. 2020 and 2021 have been difficult years, to say the least, especially around the holidays when we want to gather and be with loved ones, but aren’t able to. I wanted to send the message through this song, especially to anyone who’s struggling, that we’re going to be okay. All we can do is just try to make the best of the situation at hand. For now we ‘have to muddle through somehow,’ and hopefully ‘someday soon we all will be together’ again.” — Emily James.

