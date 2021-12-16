ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gas Price

Delta Air Lines no longer expects to lose money in Q4

Stamford Advocate
 18 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleDelta Air Lines no longer expects to lose money in the fourth quarter with travel during the holiday season heating up. The company said Thursday that it now foresees an adjusted profit of approximately $200 million in the final quarter of the year. In October Delta cautioned that it expected...

www.stamfordadvocate.com

AFAR

Delta Air Lines Is Saying Goodbye to These U.S. Airports

Nearly two years into the pandemic and airline routes are still getting slashed. And . . . “Hej” to Stockholm. It’s the latest (not very uplifting) trend in air travel—another airline has suspended service to domestic hubs in a move that we are, quite frankly, seeing a lot of lately.
Benzinga

Delta Expects Meaningful Profitability In 2022

Delta expects to deliver meaningful profitability in 2022 on its path to improved earnings power beyond pre-pandemic levels by 2024. The airline set its top financial priority of restoring its financial foundation, focusing on efficiency and cash generation to achieve investment grade metrics by 2024. "As our profitability improves, we...
Seekingalpha.com

Delta Air Lines sets aggressive targets at Capital Market Day event

Delta Air Lines (DAL) is presenting its strategic priorities at a Capital Markets Day event hosted today at the New York Stock Exchange in New York City. Senior leadership will discuss in Delta how plans to expand its platform to create value over the long term. Highlights include competitive advantages taken by Delta during the pandemic.
MarketWatch

Delta Air Lines sets profitability goals for 2024

Delta Air Lines Inc. stock rose 2.1% in Thursday premarket trading after it set its financial goals for the coming years ahead of its scheduled Capital Markets Day. The airline aims to more than double 2019 average seat miles (ASMs) and is guiding for earnings per share of more than $7.00 by 2024. The FactSet consensus is for a loss of $4.55 in 2021 and EPS of $3.42 in 2022. For the fourth quarter, Delta is raising its guidance to an adjusted pre-tax profit of about $200 million. Delta stock has fallen 9% in 2021 while the S&P 500 index has gained 25.4% for the year.
insideevs.com

GM Head Of Innovation Pamela Fletcher Leaving For Delta Air Lines

The engineer who led the team that launched the Chevrolet Bolt EV and much of General Motors’ transition to the EV era has left the company for Delta Air Lines. The move was confirmed by Delta CEO Ed Bastian in a December 15 letter to employees announcing Fletcher will become Delta’s chief sustainability officer on February 1, 2022.
Aviation Week

Daily Memo: Delta Air Lines Doubles Down On Equity Stake Strategy; Is It Wise?

Delta Air Lines on Dec. 13 announced a reinvestment of $1.2 billion into three struggling partner airlines: Aeromexico, LATAM and Virgin Atlantic. The moves make clear the drawbacks of Atlanta-based Delta’s strategy of acquiring minority stakes in long-haul carriers around the world. While the... Subscription Required. Daily Memo: Delta...
Aviation Week

Delta Air Lines To Further Cull Fleet Aircraft Types

Delta Air Lines aims to cut its fleet’s aircraft types to eight in the medium term while further evaluating how to use its “flex fleet” of Boeing 767 widebodies. The airline has already decreased the number or aircraft types in its fleet from 15 to 11 from 2009 to 2021. During the pandemic, the...
metroairportnews.com

Delta Air Lines Set to Welcome a Chief Sustainability Officer in 2022

Delta will welcome a Chief Sustainability Officer in 2022, continuing its commitment to build a sustainable future for air travel. Pamela Fletcher will join Delta as Senior Vice President and Chief Sustainability Officer and will join the Delta Leadership Committee as the airline industry’s only C-Suite level CSO, CEO Ed Bastian said in a letter to employees.
Best Life

Delta Will No Longer Fly to These 3 Cities, Starting Jan. 9

After more than a year and a half, the travel industry is beginning to get back on its feet as people start to take to the skies once again. According to data from the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), 2,040,364 travelers passed through security checkpoints on Dec. 12, which is up nearly two and a half times the 865,014 passengers recorded on the same date last year. But even as flights become full again, airlines are still coping with the new realities of the post-pandemic world and changing the way they operate as necessary—including where they fly. Now, Delta has become the latest airline to announce that, soon, it will no longer fly to certain cities. Read on to see which destinations are getting dropped from the carrier's route map early next month.
Marietta Daily Journal

Delta is first airline to strip reward points on basic economy tickets

MINNEAPOLIS — Earning frequent flier miles with Delta Air Lines just got harder. In a first for U.S. airlines, passengers who book Delta's "basic economy" tickets will no longer earn frequent flier miles. They also will receive no credit toward status in its Medallion program. The change goes into effect for new purchases on travel starting next year.
Thrillist

Delta Air Lines Just Dropped 3 Cities and 7 Routes

Living in a small city is hard enough, especially when it comes to getting out. Delta is making it that much more difficult for travelers to escape their tiny towns, moving out of three cities in the United States and cutting seven routes. The move comes amid major changes for the airline.
TravelPulse

Delta Air Lines Makes Financial Investments in Partners

Delta Air Lines today announced it will make a financial investment in three of its partner airlines to help the trio emerge from the constraints of the pandemic. The total investment amounts to $1.2 billion, with a 20 percent equity stake in Aeromexico, 10 percent stake in LATAM, and maintaining a 49 percent equity partnership in Virgin Atlantic.
simpleflying.com

Delta Air Lines Adds New Long-Haul Route From New York

Delta Air Lines is adding a new long-haul route from New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK). Starting on June 1st, the airline will launch daily long-haul service to Stockholm’s Arlanda Airport (ARN). Delta will utilize a Boeing 767-300ER and run this route through the fall. This will be a return of the route, which has not flown for a few years, even before the crisis hit.
