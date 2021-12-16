Linear and 2D Barcode Reader

Make any idea you have a reality with the HUENIT AI camera & modular robot arm. Designed to let you quickly and easily utilize AI, 3D, laser, and robotics, it offers a creator module for user customization. Moreover, it offers 30 fps real-time AI object detection using machine vision with TensorFlow. Furthermore, it boasts 3D printing with auto-leveling, and the printer module has a 40W heater and a dual-cooling system. Additionally, the printer can use PLA, ABS, and TPU filaments. Delivering high-powered 2.5W laser engraving and cutting, it works on various materials. These include MDF, balsa, paper, wood, fabric, leather, plywood, foam paper, anodized aluminum, etc. Crafted with a built-in vacuum gripper, it lets you connect immediately, and it rotates 180 degrees with a built-in servo motor. Finally, it has a pen holder so it can function with colorful pens.

ELECTRONICS ・ 4 HOURS AGO