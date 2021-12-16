ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Linear and 2D Barcode Reader

By Editors' Picks
Photonics.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Cyclops linear and 2D barcode reader from Ziath Ltd. accurately reads linear or 2D codes printed on...

www.photonics.com

Comments / 0

Related
plasticsnews.com

The new generation of KraussMaffei LRX linear robots

This content was paid for by an advertiser and created by Crain's Custom Content. • Conquer challenging injection molding processes in record time. • New handheld pendant provides more information and user-friendliness. The new generation of KraussMaffei LRX linear robots grows with your requirements. Three key benefits for plastics processors...
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

HUENIT AI camera & modular robot arm lets you quickly use AI, 3D, lasers & robotics

Make any idea you have a reality with the HUENIT AI camera & modular robot arm. Designed to let you quickly and easily utilize AI, 3D, laser, and robotics, it offers a creator module for user customization. Moreover, it offers 30 fps real-time AI object detection using machine vision with TensorFlow. Furthermore, it boasts 3D printing with auto-leveling, and the printer module has a 40W heater and a dual-cooling system. Additionally, the printer can use PLA, ABS, and TPU filaments. Delivering high-powered 2.5W laser engraving and cutting, it works on various materials. These include MDF, balsa, paper, wood, fabric, leather, plywood, foam paper, anodized aluminum, etc. Crafted with a built-in vacuum gripper, it lets you connect immediately, and it rotates 180 degrees with a built-in servo motor. Finally, it has a pen holder so it can function with colorful pens.
ELECTRONICS
Photonics.com

1D and 2D VCSEL Arrays

1D and 2D VCSEL arrays from Lumentum Holdings Inc. are designed for advanced automotive, consumer, and industrial lidar and 3D sensing applications. The multijunction VCSEL arrays deliver high-peak optical power densities and efficiencies required for longer-range applications by decreasing the electrical current needed and simplifying electrical driver and package design. They emit at 905 and 940 nm. The addition of array addressability enables a more compact, reliable, robust, and fully solid-state lidar solution without moving parts.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcodes#Barcode Reader#England#Cambridge#Linear#Cyclops#Ziath Ltd
Design World Network

Kubler MWE02: Capture linear movements rotationally

The MWE02 measuring wheel system is the ideal solution for reliable speed, position, and distance measurement in applications with linear movements. These are recorded rotationally via the measuring wheel with attached encoder and converted into measurement data. An integrated spring ensures the contact pressure of the measuring wheel on the...
ELECTRONICS
jetbrains.com

Learn in 1 Hour: Introduction to Linear Algebra

Hour of Code starts now! As promised, we celebrate it with a week of blog posts about what you can complete in just an hour at JetBrains Academy. Introduction to linear algebra kicks off the week! To check the full lineup of upcoming blog posts, see Hour of Code at JetBrains Academy.
EDUCATION
Photonics.com

Industrial Lidar System

M1 Edge™ 2D lidar sensors from Quanergy Systems Inc. are paired with QORTEX Aware™ perception software to create an integrated software and hardware solution designed to automatically collect, analyze, and interpret lidar point cloud data for a wide variety of industrial automation applications. The system includes compact, lightweight...
ELECTRONICS
Photonics.com

Spatial Light Modulator

The GAEA-2 spatial light modulator from Laser Components USA Inc. and HOLOEYE Photonics AG consists of a driver unit with an HDMI standard digital video interface and a phase-only liquid crystal on silicon micro display. The plug-and-play device is offered in VIS (420 to 650 nm), NIR (650 to 1100...
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Laboratories
towardsdatascience.com

Why Linear Regression is All You Need

This short post is for beginners who are starting on linear regression and are climbing their way into the deep learning field. But I’m not addressing these topics in-depth in this article. My intent is only to give an idea of why linear regression can facilitate the path into deeper...
SCIENCE
Photonics.com

AL50 Stabilized LWIR Lasers

The AL50 is a fully customizable laser built to meet ISO-7 standards, serving the most demanding manufacturing processes. Tailored to meet application-specific requirements, the dynamic wavelength control enables new spectroscopic breakthroughs such as noninvasive cancer diagnosis. The industry-leading power stability of < +1% proved essential to the Nobel Prize-winning LIGO advance upgrades for measuring gravitational waves.
ELECTRONICS
jetbrains.com

Learn in 1 Hour: Linear Regression in Machine Learning

We are almost at the finish line of the Hour of Code. You are doing great! If you haven’t read our previous “Learn in 1 Hour” posts, check out our lineup in Hour of Code at JetBrains Academy. The next one hour of learning we dedicate to linear regression, which is an essential topic for those who are interested in machine learning!
COMPUTERS
Photonics.com

Contactless Display

The Holographic Touch™ contactless, germ-free display from Holo Industries LLC is a user interface consisting of holographic plates, sensors, software, and hardware components. Users can safely sign their name or touch, pinch, scroll, and spin any image in mid-air. The static holographic image or video is clear and precise,...
ELECTRONICS
Photonics.com

Imaging Codec

IntoPIX SA has extended its range of JPEG XS codecs with the addition of the Flawless Imaging Profile (FIP) in its TicoXS FIP codec. The lightweight TicoXS FIP FPGA cores and software implementations allow distribution and extension of 4K and 8K audio visual content with low latency and high quality on both existing CAT5E ethernet cables and WiFi-6 wireless technologies. It helps audio-visual industries to build more sustainable products and AV workflows. It features microsecond latency, facilitated convergence between ProAV distribution and media production, and a robust decoder with error control and recovery of any corrupted content. Small 4K and 8K IP-cores for FPGA and ASIC are available.
ELECTRONICS
Photonics.com

Single-mode Mid-IR Lasers

We provide a wide range of single-mode lasers (ICLs and QCLs) in the mid-IR with lead times of up to eight weeks. These devices are ideal for mid-IR spectroscopy. When you click "Send Request", we will record and send your personal contact information to Alpes Lasers SA by email so they may respond directly. You also agree that Photonics Media may contact you with information related to this inquiry, and that you have read and accept our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Use.
ELECTRONICS
Photonics.com

Sapphire for Laser Weapons

Meller Sapphire Windows feature Mohs 9 hardness, flatness to < 1/20th wave, ≤ 3 Å surface roughness, 10-5 scratch-dig finishes, and < 2 arcsec parallelism. Manufactured to specifications in sizes from 0.25 to 9.00 in. O.D. and varying wall thicknesses, they can include stepped edges, elliptical edge shaping, holes, slots, and wedges for mounting purposes.
Photonics.com

Z-Trak2 3D Profile Sensors

Teledyne DALSA, Machine Vision OEM ComponentsRequest Info. The Z-Trak2™ family ushers in a new era of 3D profile sensors for highspeed 3D applications. These models deliver scan speeds of up to 45 kHz combined with a suite of powerful features needed for in-line real-time height measurements. * Message:. Your...
ELECTRONICS
Photonics.com

HySpex Hyperspectral Cameras

HySpex offers exceptional spectral integrity per pixel for all applications. All HySpex cameras are delivered with calibration traceable to NIST and PTB standards. HySpex can offer seamless integration of HW and data processing SW, providing their users with unparalleled capability not only to collect high-quality data but also to bridge the gap between hyperspectral data and end-user results.
ELECTRONICS
Gematsu

2D action roguelite game Have a Nice Death announced for PC

Publisher Perfect World Entertainment and Unruly Heroes developer Magic Design Studios have announced 2D action roguelite game Have a Nice Death for PC (Steam). It will launch in Early Access in March 2022. Here is an overview of the game, via its Steam page:. About. Have a Nice Death is...
VIDEO GAMES
xda-developers

Flutter 2.8 introduces 2D game engine and faster app performance

Flutter is Google’s framework for creating cross-platform applications that work on desktop, the web, and mobile. It’s already one of the best ways to develop cross-platform software, and Google is constantly adding new features. Flutter v2.8 is now available, and it aims to make game development on Flutter easier than ever.
COMPUTERS
nintendoeverything.com

2D platformer Alexio coming to Switch in 2022

Publisher ChiliDog Interactive and developer Duck Team have announced that their 8-bit 2D platformer Alexio is headed to the Switch eShop sometime in 2022. Check out a trailer and an overview for the game below. Alexio is a small duckling on a grand 8-bit journey!. Is there anything better than...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy