Holiday recipes with berries

By San Antonio Living
 14 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleNothing says holiday cheer like gathering around the...

NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

How To Soften A Stick of Butter Without Melting It – [Kitchen Hack]

When it comes to holiday cooking, butter is a staple. For my Thanksgiving recipes, I got six packages to use in my dishes. By the way, cooking from scratch is exhausting. I'm glad I only do it a few times a year. Usually, I'm always trying to find the easy way to make things, anything. I love any and all hacks I can find to make me look like a good cooker. You know, one that slaved in the kitchen and put a lot of time and energy into every dish. I can really put on a good act. LOL.
Woman's World

These 2-Ingredient Biscuits Are So Easy to Make

My achilles heel as a home baker has always been making biscuits from scratch. I either spend too much time rubbing together the butter and flour or don’t chill my ingredients long enough. Both mistakes result in biscuits that aren’t flaky — basically, my worst nightmare. The good news is I’ve finally gotten over this baking hump with a recipe for two-ingredient biscuits that’s tasty and deceptively simple!
Simplemost

This 5-Ingredient Ground Beef Casserole Is A Weeknight Classic

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. As the holiday season truly gets underway, most of us are spread thin on...
TODAY.com

Don't feel like cooking? These restaurants are open on Christmas

Christmas Day can be a time to pull out all the stops with a traditional home-cooked dish or a multi-course dinner, or it could be a chance to just take a break and hit up one of the restaurants that will stay open on the holiday. While traditionally, most restaurants are closed on Christmas there are actually plenty that stay open for business, ready to serve those who perhaps don't celebrate the holiday or are just looking to focus on family instead of cooking.
Mashed

You Only Need 3 Ingredients To Make Trisha Yearwood's Holiday Baked Ham

Another Thanksgiving has come and gone, but the marathon kitchen days have just begun. It's time to start planning out all of the delicious holiday treats you'll be baking throughout the coming weeks, and, more importantly, what you'll be serving for your Christmas meal. A 2020 YouGov poll in which participants were presented with head-to-head matchups of traditional holiday dishes found roasted potatoes to be the most popular Christmas menu item. However, while most people's love for potatoes runs fairly deep, we have to admit that serving up any form of the starch without some sort of protein alongside it just seems wrong.
Sand Mountain Reporter

TASTE: Irresistible desserts for the holidays

It’s the holiday season and time for festive celebrations at home and with friends. Fill your dessert table with unique sweets, themed treats, and a whole host of taste tempting cakes, pies, and cookies. One of my favorite seasonal treats is very simple oatmeal cranberry cookie that has the “just the right amount” of white chocolate and brown sugar to sweeten it. Over the holidays, enjoy the small dinner parties as well as the large family buffets--those occasions where everyone brings a favorite dish--but be sure to save room for dessert.
Mashed

The Problem Fans Have With Ree Drummond's Holiday Cookie Recipe

Few can argue with Ree Drummond's baking skills. According to Design & Living, Drummond understands that this form of cooking requires precision to yield the best results. While she may prefer to cook, she loves baking cinnamon rolls and considers her chocolate sheet cake one of her best recipes. The chef also has some secret ingredients designed to spruce up any winter dessert. Drummond relies on apples with seasonal spices and caramel sauce for the holidays, while a mix of orange marmalade sweet rolls with cranberries can really make the season feel that much more festive, per Food & Wine.
butterwithasideofbread.com

ELF BAIT CHRISTMAS SNACK MIX

Elf Bait Christmas Snack Mix made with 3 cereals coated in white chocolate & tossed with M&M’s and sprinkles! Simple, fun sweet snack mix perfect for parties & holiday gifts!. You’re going to love making this elf bait recipe just as much as you do eating it. It’s such...
vegasonlyentertainment.com

‘Tis the Night Before’ Holiday Breakfast Casserole

Save yourself some time and trouble this holiday season. Rather than get up and cook a ham, bacon or sausage and potato breakfast for Santa and his helper, prep this casserole the night before and pop it in the oven Christmas morn. Then you can simply chill all morning along with the Christmas mimosas! I prefer to use hash browns O’Brien or Tater Tots instead of croutons.
butterwithasideofbread.com

CHRISTMAS CHEESECAKE RECIPE

Christmas Cheesecake made with butter, cream cheese & sugar, then topped with piped buttercream & peppermints! Festive peppermint vanilla cheesecake that’s both easy to make & gorgeous when served!. If there was ever a cheesecake for Santa, this would be it. This is the BEST Oreo cheesecake recipe because we’re...
thebuzzmagazines.com

Beef Bourguignon

Click the Buzz Me button to receive email notifications when this writer publishes a new article or a new article in this column is published. This weekend marks the end of eight days of Hanukkah. It’s a little hard to believe, since I am still wiping my fridge clean of sweet potatoes and turkey. Party on.
Parade

The Easiest Peanut Butter Fudge Recipe Ever

Although fudge is popular during the holiday season, it’s actually a sweet treat you can enjoy throughout the year—even during the summer months. And now more than ever home cooks of all ages are trying their hands at making delicious desserts in their own kitchen. So why not start with something easy like this simple and quick peanut butter fudge recipe.
Taste Of Home

How to Make 3-Ingredient No-Bake Cheesecake

If you’re craving a rich treat, it’s hard to beat the flavor and texture of a classic New York cheesecake. With a graham cracker crust and a tangy filling, it’s truly a dessert that shines on any occasion. But what if you’re craving a luscious dessert and simply don’t have the time to put together something so elaborate? This easy 3-ingredient no-bake cheesecake recipe will truly change the way you make dessert!
