'90 Day Fiance' alum Jason Hitch dies at 45

By Annie Martin
UPI News
UPI News
 14 hours ago
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- 90 Day Fiancé alum Jason Hitch has died.

The television personality died Tuesday after complications from COVID-19, his sister Shannon said Wednesday to TMZ. He was 45.

Shannon said Hitch was not vaccinated and did not have preexisting medical conditions. Hitch died in the ICU of a Florida hospital with his family by his side.

TLC, which airs 90 Day Fiancé, issued a statement Wednesday to E! News.

"We are saddened to hear about the passing of Jason Hitch and send our sincere condolences to his family and friends at this time," the network said.

Hitch appeared in 90 Day Fiancé Season 2, which aired in 2014. The season showed Hitch marry Cássia Tavares, a Brazilian woman who moved to the United States to be with him.

Hitch and Tavares split in 2017 and divorced the following year.

90 Day Fiancé is a reality series featuring couples where one partner has or is seeking a K-1 visa.

Notable deaths of 2021

Comments / 50

Karen Brittain
12h ago

Everyone has there own point of views on the covid shot and so on. don't go around telling people to educate themselves its only in our belief's...

Reply(2)
3
Derek Downs
13h ago

he didn't not died from so call covid-19 and he died from the poison vaccine or something else and they making everything covid and covid and covid we know they dying from cancer and heart disease and diabetes and other diseases and other things

Reply(11)
6
Cliff Davis
4h ago

I’m dying right now! That’s the direction you’re headed the second you’re born. News flash none of us get out of here alive.

Reply
3
